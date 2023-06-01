https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/ex-biden-aide-leaves-for-russia-after-safety-concerns-in-america-1110826727.html

Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America

Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI boss Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.

2023-06-01T04:14+0000

2023-06-01T04:14+0000

2023-06-01T10:57+0000

the backstory

radio

fbi

nato

tiktok

turkey

serbia

hsbc

2024 us presidential elections

disney

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1f/1110826570_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5f4b477b840c9f4a957445d347c58ab.png

Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia, after Safety Concerns in America On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aiden Tara reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.

Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Violence in Kosovo, NATO Peace Forces, and Western CondemnationFilmLadd - Filmmaker | Fake Conservatives, Eternal Debt, and the Drive By Media In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's position on Kosovo, China chimes in on Serbia's issues, and President Zelensky criticizes China. Nebojsa talked about the recent elections in Kosovo and protesters clashing with NATO soldiers. Nebojsa discussed the condemnation of violence from Washington and the speed of Turkish elections.In the second hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Rand Paul spending bill, Trump fights with DeSantis, and Trump still celebrates operation warpspeed. Ladd spoke about the social media fight between team Trump and team DeSantis. Ladd commented on Donald Trump's avoidance on the 2020 lockdowns topic and the Trump team siding with Bud Light.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

serbia

disney

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

the backstory, who's tara reade, violence in kosovo, is desantis running for president, who is running for president in 2024