Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI boss Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.
2023-06-01T04:14+0000
2023-06-01T04:14+0000
2023-06-01T10:57+0000
Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia, after Safety Concerns in America
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aiden Tara reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Violence in Kosovo, NATO Peace Forces, and Western CondemnationFilmLadd - Filmmaker | Fake Conservatives, Eternal Debt, and the Drive By Media In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's position on Kosovo, China chimes in on Serbia's issues, and President Zelensky criticizes China. Nebojsa talked about the recent elections in Kosovo and protesters clashing with NATO soldiers. Nebojsa discussed the condemnation of violence from Washington and the speed of Turkish elections.In the second hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Rand Paul spending bill, Trump fights with DeSantis, and Trump still celebrates operation warpspeed. Ladd spoke about the social media fight between team Trump and team DeSantis. Ladd commented on Donald Trump's avoidance on the 2020 lockdowns topic and the Trump team siding with Bud Light.
Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America
04:14 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 01.06.2023)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Violence in Kosovo, NATO Peace Forces, and Western Condemnation
FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Fake Conservatives, Eternal Debt, and the Drive By Media
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's position on Kosovo, China chimes in on Serbia's issues, and President Zelensky criticizes China. Nebojsa talked about the recent elections in Kosovo and protesters clashing with NATO soldiers. Nebojsa discussed the condemnation of violence from Washington and the speed of Turkish elections.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Rand Paul spending bill, Trump fights with DeSantis, and Trump still celebrates operation warpspeed. Ladd spoke about the social media fight between team Trump and team DeSantis. Ladd commented on Donald Trump's avoidance on the 2020 lockdowns topic and the Trump team siding with Bud Light.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.