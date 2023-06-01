International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI boss Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.


Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Violence in Kosovo, NATO Peace Forces, and Western CondemnationFilmLadd - Filmmaker | Fake Conservatives, Eternal Debt, and the Drive By Media In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's position on Kosovo, China chimes in on Serbia's issues, and President Zelensky criticizes China. Nebojsa talked about the recent elections in Kosovo and protesters clashing with NATO soldiers. Nebojsa discussed the condemnation of violence from Washington and the speed of Turkish elections.In the second hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Rand Paul spending bill, Trump fights with DeSantis, and Trump still celebrates operation warpspeed. Ladd spoke about the social media fight between team Trump and team DeSantis. Ladd commented on Donald Trump's avoidance on the 2020 lockdowns topic and the Trump team siding with Bud Light.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
the backstory, who's tara reade, violence in kosovo, is desantis running for president, who is running for president in 2024
the backstory, who's tara reade, violence in kosovo, is desantis running for president, who is running for president in 2024

Ex-Biden Aide Leaves for Russia After Safety Concerns in America

04:14 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 10:57 GMT 01.06.2023)
The Backstory


Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Republicans threatening FBI Director Chris Wray with contempt of Congress, and Ex-Biden aide Tara Reade fleeing to Russia for safety concerns.
Nebojsa Malic - Investigative Journalist, Blogger, and Author | Violence in Kosovo, NATO Peace Forces, and Western Condemnation

FilmLadd - Filmmaker | Fake Conservatives, Eternal Debt, and the Drive By Media

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Nebojsa Malic about Russia's position on Kosovo, China chimes in on Serbia's issues, and President Zelensky criticizes China. Nebojsa talked about the recent elections in Kosovo and protesters clashing with NATO soldiers. Nebojsa discussed the condemnation of violence from Washington and the speed of Turkish elections.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with FilmLadd about Rand Paul spending bill, Trump fights with DeSantis, and Trump still celebrates operation warpspeed. Ladd spoke about the social media fight between team Trump and team DeSantis. Ladd commented on Donald Trump's avoidance on the 2020 lockdowns topic and the Trump team siding with Bud Light.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
