https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/five-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod-region-1110830832.html
Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region
Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region
Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
2023-06-01T05:26+0000
2023-06-01T05:26+0000
2023-06-01T05:26+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
belgorod
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108078917_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd1f7fb2e6941e409fab317a075ae02.jpg
"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad [rocket launchers]. According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot. "Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said. Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukrainian forces.
belgorod
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108078917_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef1b920847325d3b4ad09e1d9382eb45.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belgorod attacks, ukrainian shelling of belgorod region, ukrainian shelling of russia's belgorod region, what is happening in russian belgorod, ukrainian attacks on russian towns
belgorod attacks, ukrainian shelling of belgorod region, ukrainian shelling of russia's belgorod region, what is happening in russian belgorod, ukrainian attacks on russian towns
Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad [rocket launchers]. According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot.
"Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said.
Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukrainian forces.