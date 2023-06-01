International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region
Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad [rocket launchers]. According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot. "Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said. Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukrainian forces.
05:26 GMT 01.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad [rocket launchers]. According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot.
"Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said.
Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukrainian forces.
