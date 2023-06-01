https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/five-injured-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-russias-belgorod-region-1110830832.html

Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region

Five Injured in Ukrainian Shelling of Russia's Belgorod Region

Five people were injured in the shelling of the town of Shebekino in Russia's Belgorod Region by Ukrainian troops, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

2023-06-01T05:26+0000

2023-06-01T05:26+0000

2023-06-01T05:26+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

belgorod

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/06/1108078917_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_5cd1f7fb2e6941e409fab317a075ae02.jpg

"Shebekino is under constant fire: at midnight, at 3:40 a.m. and at 5:15 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the center and outskirts of the town from Grad [rocket launchers]. According to preliminary data, five people were wounded," Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The governor specified that three people were hospitalized. He said one woman received medical assistance on the spot. "Regarding destruction: there is a direct hit on a private house, which caught fire," Gladkov said. Earlier, he said two people were wounded in the shelling of Shebekino by Ukrainian forces.

belgorod

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod attacks, ukrainian shelling of belgorod region, ukrainian shelling of russia's belgorod region, what is happening in russian belgorod, ukrainian attacks on russian towns