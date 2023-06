https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/holy-grail-of-physics-scientists-take-first-ever-x-ray-of-single-atom-1110847427.html

‘Holy Grail’ of Physics: Scientists Take First-Ever X-Ray of Single Atom

Scientists have for the first time taken an x-ray of an atom, the smallest particle that can take part in chemical reactions.

Ohio University professor Saw Wai Hla, the lead author of a study published in Nature on Wednesday, explained that scientists have long been able to image individual atoms with scanning probe microscopes, but not identify their composition.To accomplish the feat, scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois custom-built a synchrotron instrument for synchrotron X-ray scanning tunneling microscopy that could image a single atom - typically, such devices image atoms by the tens of thousands at a time.The scientists said the new technique, which they’ve called “X-ray excited resonance tunneling or X-ERT,” has numerous applications, including greater understanding of the workings of rare-earth metals like those used in electronic devices.

