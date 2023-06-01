International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/holy-grail-of-physics-scientists-take-first-ever-x-ray-of-single-atom-1110847427.html
‘Holy Grail’ of Physics: Scientists Take First-Ever X-Ray of Single Atom
‘Holy Grail’ of Physics: Scientists Take First-Ever X-Ray of Single Atom
Scientists have for the first time taken an x-ray of an atom, the smallest particle that can take part in chemical reactions.
2023-06-01T21:06+0000
2023-06-01T21:01+0000
beyond politics
x-ray
atoms
imaging
physics
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337106_0:208:2901:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_d12c0d8180189a85c3279296d0c789f0.jpg
Ohio University professor Saw Wai Hla, the lead author of a study published in Nature on Wednesday, explained that scientists have long been able to image individual atoms with scanning probe microscopes, but not identify their composition.To accomplish the feat, scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois custom-built a synchrotron instrument for synchrotron X-ray scanning tunneling microscopy that could image a single atom - typically, such devices image atoms by the tens of thousands at a time.The scientists said the new technique, which they’ve called “X-ray excited resonance tunneling or X-ERT,” has numerous applications, including greater understanding of the workings of rare-earth metals like those used in electronic devices.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221129/way-of-the-future-researchers-use-ai-chest-x-rays-to-predict-heart-attacks-and-strokes-1104842811.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0c/02/1081337106_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb4bd2f669970830d294a517b25afb3f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
atom; x-ray; physics; holy grail
atom; x-ray; physics; holy grail

‘Holy Grail’ of Physics: Scientists Take First-Ever X-Ray of Single Atom

21:06 GMT 01.06.2023
CC0 / / Atom with three electrons, render
Atom with three electrons, render - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Scientists have for the first time taken an x-ray of an atom, the smallest particle that can take part in chemical reactions. The technique allows them for the first time to identify a single atom’s chemical state, including whether it is part of a solid, liquid, or gas, and if it’s bonded to other atoms.
Ohio University professor Saw Wai Hla, the lead author of a study published in Nature on Wednesday, explained that scientists have long been able to image individual atoms with scanning probe microscopes, but not identify their composition.
“Now, we can precisely identify the type and chemical state of a specific atom, one atom at a time,” they said in a news release. “Once we can do that, we can break down materials to their ultimate limit of a single atom. This will greatly influence environmental and medical sciences, potentially leading to cures that could drastically impact humanity. This discovery will transform the world.”
To accomplish the feat, scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois custom-built a synchrotron instrument for synchrotron X-ray scanning tunneling microscopy that could image a single atom - typically, such devices image atoms by the tens of thousands at a time.
The scheme of formation of nanocomposite structures by laser printing - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2022
Way of the Future: Researchers Use AI, Chest X-Rays to Predict Heart Attacks And Strokes
29 November 2022, 21:04 GMT
“The technique used, and concept proven in this study, broke new ground in X-ray science and nanoscale studies. It could revolutionize research and give birth to new technologies in quantum information and the detection of trace elements in environmental and medical research,” said co-author Tolulope Michael Ajayi, a Ph.D. student at Ohio University.
The scientists said the new technique, which they’ve called “X-ray excited resonance tunneling or X-ERT,” has numerous applications, including greater understanding of the workings of rare-earth metals like those used in electronic devices.

X-rays were discovered in 1895 by Wilhelm Röntgen, who initially named it x-radiation because it was a mystery. The highly energized rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength beyond that which is visible to human eyes, with a wavelength roughly between ultraviolet and gamma radiation.

They were almost immediately recognized for their immense medical applications, but they also became key tools in astronomy and other fields, despite the increased risk of cancer that came from exposure.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала