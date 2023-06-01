‘Holy Grail’ of Physics: Scientists Take First-Ever X-Ray of Single Atom

X-rays were discovered in 1895 by Wilhelm Röntgen, who initially named it x-radiation because it was a mystery. The highly energized rays are a form of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength beyond that which is visible to human eyes, with a wavelength roughly between ultraviolet and gamma radiation.

They were almost immediately recognized for their immense medical applications, but they also became key tools in astronomy and other fields, despite the increased risk of cancer that came from exposure.