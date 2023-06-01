https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/kiev-targets-belgorod-desantis-in-iowa-jp-morgans-epstein-ties-1110825127.html
Kiev Targets Belgorod, DeSantis in Iowa, JP Morgan's Epstein Ties
Kiev Targets Belgorod, DeSantis in Iowa, JP Morgan’s Epstein Ties
The Sackler family is shielded from opioid-related civil lawsuits, and a Grayzone contributor is detained for hours over his reporting in the UK.
Kiev Targets Belgorod, DeSantis in Iowa, JP Morgan’s Epstein Ties
The Sackler family is shielded from opioid-related civil lawsuits, and a Grayzone contributor is detained for hours over his reporting in the U.K.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Kiev's drone attacks on Russia's Belgorod region, the targeting of Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar, and Turkey's president reportedly boycotting the European Political Committee Summit.Attorney, pundit, and writer Tyler Nixon discusses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump squaring up in Iowa, why Trump can't help but punch down on DeSantis, DeSantis' strange messaging, and whether infrastructural collapse in Iowa will make it into Iowa primary conversations.Independent researcher and political activist Christopher Helali discusses the evasion of accountability by the Sackler family from their role in the opioid crisis, the winding down of pandemic-era housing assistance with no relief amid rising housing costs nationwide, and JP Morgan's attempts to separate themselves from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.Longtime comedian, activist and leading voice in Julian Assange's defense Randy Credico discusses Twitter's continuation of censorship of activists, and Credico's recent trip to the Donbass.The Misfits also discuss bread and olive oil, Sacco and Vanzetti, and dog care.
Kiev Targets Belgorod, DeSantis in Iowa, JP Morgan’s Epstein Ties
04:34 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 01.06.2023)
The Sackler family is shielded from opioid-related civil lawsuits, and a Grayzone contributor is detained for hours over his reporting in the UK.
International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Kiev’s drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod region, the targeting of Russian oil infrastructure in Krasnodar, and Turkey’s president reportedly boycotting the European Political Committee Summit.
Attorney, pundit, and writer Tyler Nixon discusses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump squaring up in Iowa, why Trump can’t help but punch down on DeSantis, DeSantis’ strange messaging, and whether infrastructural collapse in Iowa will make it into Iowa primary conversations.
Independent researcher and political activist Christopher Helali discusses the evasion of accountability by the Sackler family from their role in the opioid crisis, the winding down of pandemic-era housing assistance with no relief amid rising housing costs nationwide, and JP Morgan’s attempts to separate themselves from convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Longtime comedian, activist and leading voice in Julian Assange's defense Randy Credico discusses Twitter’s continuation of censorship of activists, and Credico’s recent trip to the Donbass.
The Misfits also discuss bread and olive oil, Sacco and Vanzetti, and dog care.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.