Lords of the Arctic: How Russia Created Its Formidable Northern Fleet
2023-06-01T17:01+0000
June 1 marks the date of the creation of the Russian Northern Fleet, whose ships protect the country's Arctic borders. The Fleet was established in 1733 and began as a squadron to protect the Northern territories of the Russian Empire, sea trade routes and fisheries in the White Sea. The Northern Fleet's importance became even more evident in the 19th century with the development of steam engines and as competition grew among the great powers of the era for the Arctic region. In its time, the Soviet government was well-aware of the importance of its northern borders and established a Northern Flotilla with patrol boats, D-class submarines and destroyers. Soon, the Northern Flotilla was renamed the Northern Fleet and played an important role in WWII. For instance, the K-21 submarine under command of Nikolay Lunin managed to inflict damage on the Nazi Bismarck-class battleship, Tirpitz, considered the "crown jewel" of Hitler’s navy.After the Nazis were defeated in 1945, 85 sailors of the Northern Fleet were awarded the titles of the Hero of the Soviet Union, the USSR's highest distinction. From that moment on, the Russian Northern Fleet has undergone a sweeping expansion.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the main ships of the Northern Fleet and their formidable weaponry.
17:01 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 02.06.2023)
June 1 marks the date of the creation of the Russian Northern Fleet, whose ships protect the country's Arctic borders. The Fleet was established in 1733 and began as a squadron to protect the Northern territories of the Russian Empire, sea trade routes and fisheries in the White Sea.
The Northern Fleet's importance became even more evident in the 19th century with the development of steam engines and as competition grew among the great powers of the era for the Arctic region. In its time, the Soviet government was well-aware of the importance of its northern borders and established a Northern Flotilla with patrol boats, D-class submarines and destroyers.
Soon, the Northern Flotilla was renamed the Northern Fleet and played an important role in WWII. For instance, the K-21 submarine under command of Nikolay Lunin managed to inflict damage on the Nazi Bismarck-class battleship, Tirpitz, considered the "crown jewel" of Hitler’s navy.
After the Nazis were defeated in 1945, 85 sailors of the Northern Fleet were awarded the titles of the Hero of the Soviet Union, the USSR's highest distinction. From that moment on, the Russian Northern Fleet has undergone a sweeping expansion.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the main ships of the Northern Fleet and their formidable weaponry.