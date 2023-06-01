International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/lords-of-the-arctic-how-russia-created-its-formidable-northern-fleet-1110853870.html
Lords of the Arctic: How Russia Created Its Formidable Northern Fleet
Lords of the Arctic: How Russia Created Its Formidable Northern Fleet
Northern Fleet began as a rather small flotilla protecting Arctic borders of Russia but grew into powerful navy inspiring awe.
2023-06-01T17:01+0000
2023-06-02T09:14+0000
multimedia
infographic
russia
russian northern fleet
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110853715_0:285:780:724_1920x0_80_0_0_314bbb4c45e60f182479cac712699c93.png
June 1 marks the date of the creation of the Russian Northern Fleet, whose ships protect the country's Arctic borders. The Fleet was established in 1733 and began as a squadron to protect the Northern territories of the Russian Empire, sea trade routes and fisheries in the White Sea. The Northern Fleet's importance became even more evident in the 19th century with the development of steam engines and as competition grew among the great powers of the era for the Arctic region. In its time, the Soviet government was well-aware of the importance of its northern borders and established a Northern Flotilla with patrol boats, D-class submarines and destroyers. Soon, the Northern Flotilla was renamed the Northern Fleet and played an important role in WWII. For instance, the K-21 submarine under command of Nikolay Lunin managed to inflict damage on the Nazi Bismarck-class battleship, Tirpitz, considered the "crown jewel" of Hitler’s navy.After the Nazis were defeated in 1945, 85 sailors of the Northern Fleet were awarded the titles of the Hero of the Soviet Union, the USSR's highest distinction. From that moment on, the Russian Northern Fleet has undergone a sweeping expansion.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the main ships of the Northern Fleet and their formidable weaponry.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110853715_0:212:780:797_1920x0_80_0_0_bc1b17d9d63e1f250ca6a9a1950985fb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian northern fleet, russian navy, northern flotilla, russian arctic
russian northern fleet, russian navy, northern flotilla, russian arctic

Lords of the Arctic: How Russia Created Its Formidable Northern Fleet

17:01 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 09:14 GMT 02.06.2023)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Russian Northern Fleet began as a rather small flotilla protecting the country's Arctic borders but grew into powerful navy inspiring awe.
June 1 marks the date of the creation of the Russian Northern Fleet, whose ships protect the country's Arctic borders. The Fleet was established in 1733 and began as a squadron to protect the Northern territories of the Russian Empire, sea trade routes and fisheries in the White Sea.
The Northern Fleet's importance became even more evident in the 19th century with the development of steam engines and as competition grew among the great powers of the era for the Arctic region. In its time, the Soviet government was well-aware of the importance of its northern borders and established a Northern Flotilla with patrol boats, D-class submarines and destroyers.
Soon, the Northern Flotilla was renamed the Northern Fleet and played an important role in WWII. For instance, the K-21 submarine under command of Nikolay Lunin managed to inflict damage on the Nazi Bismarck-class battleship, Tirpitz, considered the "crown jewel" of Hitler’s navy.
After the Nazis were defeated in 1945, 85 sailors of the Northern Fleet were awarded the titles of the Hero of the Soviet Union, the USSR's highest distinction. From that moment on, the Russian Northern Fleet has undergone a sweeping expansion.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the main ships of the Northern Fleet and their formidable weaponry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала