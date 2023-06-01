International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/messi-to-leave-psg-this-summer-1110846063.html
Messi to Leave PSG This Summer
Messi to Leave PSG This Summer
Chrisophe Galtier, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), confirmed on Thursday that Lionel Messi would be leaving the team before the summer is out.
2023-06-01T18:28+0000
2023-06-01T18:28+0000
beyond politics
paris saint-germain (psg)
lionel messi
riyadh
soccer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105487150_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3ee1827fe3ca88b9bfa281f6886806c.jpg
Chrisophe Galtier, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), confirmed on Thursday that Lionel Messi would be leaving the team before the summer is out."I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier told reporters. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.His remarks came ahead of the team’s final Ligue 1 game of the season, against Clermont Foot.Messi, 35, has formed part of a devastating trio of star players at PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists this season. In all, Messi has given PSG 34 goals and 35 assists across 74 games.On Saturday, he scored his 496th goal in Europe's top five leagues, surpassing Christiano Ronaldo's record of 495 goals.Rumors persist that Messi’s next stop will be Al Hilal SFC, based in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Al Hilal is the city rival of Al Nassr - Ronaldo’s team. Last month, PSG suspended him for an unauthorized trip to the Arab state, where he has a commercial contract to promote tourism.However, rumors also say he may go elsewhere; perhaps back to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or to the United States to play Major League Soccer. So far, the star player has made no public comment on the topic.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230504/report-riyadh-in-talks-with-messi-for-lucrative-deal-after-psg-fallout-1110072538.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0f/1105487150_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_657ed02d7c9e13491ca938302548d9b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lionel messi; paris saint-germain; psg; soccer; ligue, messi leaving psg, why messi leaves psg, when does messi leave psg, where does messi go, which club is messi from
lionel messi; paris saint-germain; psg; soccer; ligue, messi leaving psg, why messi leaves psg, when does messi leave psg, where does messi go, which club is messi from

Messi to Leave PSG This Summer

18:28 GMT 01.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitArgentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The legendary dribbler has won a record seven Ballon d'Or awards and six European Golden Shoes, having played professional soccer since he was 17. Most of that time was spent playing for Barcelona, but since 2021, Lionel Messi has played for Paris, where he struggled to regain his form.
Chrisophe Galtier, the head coach of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), confirmed on Thursday that Lionel Messi would be leaving the team before the summer is out.
"I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier told reporters. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.
"This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don't think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He's always been there for the team. It's been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season,” Galtier added.
His remarks came ahead of the team’s final Ligue 1 game of the season, against Clermont Foot.
Messi, 35, has formed part of a devastating trio of star players at PSG alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, contributing 21 goals and 20 assists this season. In all, Messi has given PSG 34 goals and 35 assists across 74 games.
Аргентинец Лионель Месси празднует победу перед игроками Нидерландов на ЧМ в Катаре - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2023
Beyond Politics
Report: Riyadh in Talks With Messi for Lucrative Deal After PSG Fallout
4 May, 02:48 GMT
On Saturday, he scored his 496th goal in Europe's top five leagues, surpassing Christiano Ronaldo's record of 495 goals.

Last year, Messi played in the Qatar World Cup for his native Argentina, which he led to triumph and where he was voted Best Player. His PSG teammate, Mbappe, scored the most goals of any player during the tournament.

Rumors persist that Messi’s next stop will be Al Hilal SFC, based in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Al Hilal is the city rival of Al Nassr - Ronaldo’s team. Last month, PSG suspended him for an unauthorized trip to the Arab state, where he has a commercial contract to promote tourism.
However, rumors also say he may go elsewhere; perhaps back to Barcelona, where he spent the majority of his career, or to the United States to play Major League Soccer. So far, the star player has made no public comment on the topic.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала