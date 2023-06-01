International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/nato-secretary-general-announces-visit-to-turkiye-to-discuss-swedens-membership-bid-1110837267.html
NATO Secretary General Announces Visit to Turkiye to Discuss Sweden's Membership Bid
NATO Secretary General Announces Visit to Turkiye to Discuss Sweden's Membership Bid
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would travel to Turkiye in the near future to discuss Sweden's bid for membership in the alliance.
2023-06-01T10:17+0000
2023-06-01T10:17+0000
military
nato
nato enlargement
jens stoltenberg
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg
Stoltenberg also said that he had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week, but did not specify the precise date of the visit. He added that many members of the alliance were going to reiterate their support for Sweden's early accession to NATO at today's meeting. Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkiye.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230530/denmark-aims-for-nato-spending-target-with-huge-ukraine-aid-package-1110786315.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_101:0:2832:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9e9d7cfdd10d36a5fbf3d1c1670e0e2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, nato enlargement, nato expansion, turkey nato, stoltenberg
nato, nato enlargement, nato expansion, turkey nato, stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Announces Visit to Turkiye to Discuss Sweden's Membership Bid

10:17 GMT 01.06.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel. / Go to the mediabankПресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга
Пресс-конференция Генерального Секретаря Нато Йенса Столтенберга - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© Sputnik / Стрингер / NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during news conference in Brussel, Belgium. NATO summit of heads of state and government starts tomorrow in Brussel.
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he would travel to Turkiye in the near future to discuss Sweden's bid for membership in the alliance.
"I always highlight the importance of making progress on the accession of Sweden. And I will also travel to Ankara in the near future to continue to address how we can ensure the fastest possible accession of Sweden," he said ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo.
A B-1B Lancer flies with a Danish F-16 during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 5, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2023
Military
Denmark Aims for NATO Spending Target With Huge Ukraine Aid Package
30 May, 08:00 GMT
Stoltenberg also said that he had a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week, but did not specify the precise date of the visit.
He added that many members of the alliance were going to reiterate their support for Sweden's early accession to NATO at today's meeting.
Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkiye.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала