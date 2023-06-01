https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russian-deputy-foreign-minister-reports-about-brics-summit-relocation-hoax-1110834939.html

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Reports About BRICS Summit Relocation Hoax

Ryabkov stressed that the gathering will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa in August as scheduled.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that reports about a BRICS summit possibly being moved from South Africa to China are nothing but hoax.Moscow still proceeds from the fact that the summit will be held in Johannesburg in August, as planned, the diplomat added.“Most likely, this is an attempt to complicate normal work in the BRICS format, as well as to impose some kind of false agenda,” Ryabkov emphasized.BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

