Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Reports About BRICS Summit Relocation Hoax
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Reports About BRICS Summit Relocation Hoax
Ryabkov stressed that the gathering will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa in August as scheduled.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that reports about a BRICS summit possibly being moved from South Africa to China are nothing but hoax.Moscow still proceeds from the fact that the summit will be held in Johannesburg in August, as planned, the diplomat added.“Most likely, this is an attempt to complicate normal work in the BRICS format, as well as to impose some kind of false agenda,” Ryabkov emphasized.BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
08:39 GMT 01.06.2023 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 01.06.2023)
More countries are seeking to become part of BRICS, which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated that reports about a BRICS summit possibly being moved from South Africa to China are nothing but hoax.
"I think this has the characteristics of a hoax. Based on contacts with counterparts from South Africa and China, I have no grounds to somehow operationalize this matter. This is not the plot that we are discussing here," Ryabkov told reporters in Cape Town on Thursday.
Moscow still proceeds from the fact that the summit will be held in Johannesburg in August, as planned, the diplomat added.
“Most likely, this is an attempt to complicate normal work in the BRICS format, as well as to impose some kind of false agenda,” Ryabkov emphasized.
BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.