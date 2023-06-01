https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russian-fm-lavrov-meets-his-brics-counterparts-1110838358.html
Russian FM Lavrov Meets His BRICS Counterparts
Foreign Ministers of major non-Western powers will discuss global issues the bloc is facing - including possible BRICS enlargement.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Cape Town, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.It is expected that BRICS expansion will be a major agenda item, as several countries have declared their intentions to join the organization. BRICS is acronym that stands for Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. It is an influential platform for solving foreign policy and global economy issues that promotes decisions in a way that isn't biased by the neoliberal agenda and seeks outcomes that are beneficial for all parties. BRICS is a truly global organization, since the countries represented there come from a much wider geography than almost any other non-Western bloc.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Cape Town, where Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is taking part in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.
It is expected that BRICS expansion will be a major agenda item, as several countries have declared their intentions to join the organization.
BRICS is acronym that stands for Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa. It is an influential platform for solving foreign policy and global economy issues that promotes decisions in a way that isn't biased by the neoliberal agenda and seeks outcomes that are beneficial for all parties. BRICS is a truly global organization, since the countries represented there come from a much wider geography than almost any other non-Western bloc.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!