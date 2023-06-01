https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/russian-northern-fleet-could-threaten-american-east-coast-us-media-claims-1110831235.html

Russian Northern Fleet ‘Could Threaten American East Coast’, US Media Claims

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier promised that Moscow would strengthen its defense capability in the Arctic amid NATO’s growing clout in the region.

Washington is worried over a possible threat to the US that emanates from the Russian Northern Fleet as Moscow is “seeking to expand its military presence” in the Arctic, an American newspaper has reported.According to the media outlet, Russia remains “a vast Arctic power, with naval bases and nuclear missiles stationed in the Far North but also along Russia’s western edge: in the Kola Peninsula, near Norway, where Russia keeps most of its nuclear-armed submarines.”The report comes as Moscow and St. Petersburg are hosting the 2023 International Arctic Summit. “The Arctic: Prospects, Innovations and Regional Development” summit is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the Soviet government’s decision to turn Russia’s Northern Sea Route into an officially managed and administered shipping line along the country’s Arctic coast.In November 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country prioritizes and seeks broader international cooperation for the development of territories in the Arctic and research activities in the Antarctic.This followed Putin stressing that the Arctic would play a bigger role in Russia's future, which is why the country would redouble engagement with its northernmost regions.The remarks were preceded by the Russian Foreign Ministry pledging that the country will boost its defense capability in the Arctic amid NATO's growing presence in the region."Russia is taking and will continue to take all the necessary measures to ensure national interests and strengthen the defense capability in the Arctic, a strategic region for our country. Political, economic and military-technical measures. With time, their specific content will become known," Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second European Department Sergey Belyaev told Sputnik.

