Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone
Snipers are elite troops that are quiet effective at destroying targets and at the same time highly sought by enemy. How Russian snipers exterminate Kiev militants and avoid being spotted?
Snipers are elite troops that are quite effective at destroying targets - that's why they need to be extremely secretive since any force considers them to be target number one. How do Russian snipers shoot at Kiev militants and avoid being spotted?
Russian snipers play a crucial role in the special military operation. These elite troops look to take out high-profile targets, including enemy officers, machine gun operators, tank crews and artillerists.
Snipers operate in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Ukrainian crisis. Since the enemy wants to neutralize them, the sharpshooters have a complex set of rules of combat conduct – move in dashes from shelter to shelter, work in pairs and always stay silent. If the enemy sees you – you are already dead.
Snipers dwell deep inside the buildings waiting for prey and use flash and sound suppressors to stay unseen and unheard. Sometimes, they have to wait for hours – that’s why they use chemical heaters to speed up their circulation.