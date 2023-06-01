International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/shooting-sharply-watch-russian-snipers-eliminate-enemy-in-special-op-zone-1110841790.html
Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone
Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone
Snipers are elite troops that are quiet effective at destroying targets and at the same time highly sought by enemy. How Russian snipers exterminate Kiev militants and avoid being spotted?
2023-06-01T16:03+0000
2023-06-01T16:03+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
sniper
russia
sniper
sniper rifle
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102525/66/1025256631_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59110a290a50afcfcd2d8b4ec9af0c1e.jpg
Russian snipers play a crucial role in the special military operation. These elite troops look to take out high-profile targets, including enemy officers, machine gun operators, tank crews and artillerists.Snipers operate in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Ukrainian crisis. Since the enemy wants to neutralize them, the sharpshooters have a complex set of rules of combat conduct – move in dashes from shelter to shelter, work in pairs and always stay silent. If the enemy sees you – you are already dead.Snipers dwell deep inside the buildings waiting for prey and use flash and sound suppressors to stay unseen and unheard. Sometimes, they have to wait for hours – that’s why they use chemical heaters to speed up their circulation.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian snipers in combat operations in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Russian snipers in combat operations in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
2023-06-01T16:03+0000
true
PT3M25S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102525/66/1025256631_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c9c19b43e16498c2d9d6e09f25b298.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, snipers, russian sniper in ukraine, videos of russian snipers, russian snipers shooting
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, snipers, russian sniper in ukraine, videos of russian snipers, russian snipers shooting

Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone

16:03 GMT 01.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton DenisovRussia’s all-new sniper rifle, currently being tested by the airborne troops, is set to enter service next year, Russian media reported on Friday
Russia’s all-new sniper rifle, currently being tested by the airborne troops, is set to enter service next year, Russian media reported on Friday - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
© Sputnik / Anton Denisov
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Snipers are elite troops that are quite effective at destroying targets - that's why they need to be extremely secretive since any force considers them to be target number one. How do Russian snipers shoot at Kiev militants and avoid being spotted?
Russian snipers play a crucial role in the special military operation. These elite troops look to take out high-profile targets, including enemy officers, machine gun operators, tank crews and artillerists.
Snipers operate in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Ukrainian crisis. Since the enemy wants to neutralize them, the sharpshooters have a complex set of rules of combat conduct – move in dashes from shelter to shelter, work in pairs and always stay silent. If the enemy sees you – you are already dead.
© Sputnik
Snipers dwell deep inside the buildings waiting for prey and use flash and sound suppressors to stay unseen and unheard. Sometimes, they have to wait for hours – that’s why they use chemical heaters to speed up their circulation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала