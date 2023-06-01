https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/shooting-sharply-watch-russian-snipers-eliminate-enemy-in-special-op-zone-1110841790.html

Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone

Shooting Sharply: Watch Russian Snipers Eliminate Enemy in Special Op Zone

Snipers are elite troops that are quiet effective at destroying targets and at the same time highly sought by enemy. How Russian snipers exterminate Kiev militants and avoid being spotted?

2023-06-01T16:03+0000

2023-06-01T16:03+0000

2023-06-01T16:03+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

sniper

russia

sniper

sniper rifle

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102525/66/1025256631_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59110a290a50afcfcd2d8b4ec9af0c1e.jpg

Russian snipers play a crucial role in the special military operation. These elite troops look to take out high-profile targets, including enemy officers, machine gun operators, tank crews and artillerists.Snipers operate in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Ukrainian crisis. Since the enemy wants to neutralize them, the sharpshooters have a complex set of rules of combat conduct – move in dashes from shelter to shelter, work in pairs and always stay silent. If the enemy sees you – you are already dead.Snipers dwell deep inside the buildings waiting for prey and use flash and sound suppressors to stay unseen and unheard. Sometimes, they have to wait for hours – that’s why they use chemical heaters to speed up their circulation.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian snipers in combat operations in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict Russian snipers in combat operations in Maryinka, DPR, one of the main hotspots of the Russia-Ukraine conflict 2023-06-01T16:03+0000 true PT3M25S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, snipers, russian sniper in ukraine, videos of russian snipers, russian snipers shooting