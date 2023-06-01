https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/veto-expected-after-congress-strikes-down-bidens-student-loan-debt-relief-plan-1110848304.html

Veto Expected After Congress Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan

Veto Expected After Congress Strikes Down Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Plan

The US Senate voted on Thursday to repeal a sweeping plan for student loan debt relief championed by Joe Biden. The president is expected to veto the resolution, which did not achieve the votes necessary to override that veto.

2023-06-01T21:16+0000

2023-06-01T21:16+0000

2023-06-01T21:11+0000

americas

senate

student loans

debt

veto

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1a/1100020053_0:212:3072:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_b580afbb6e37e61e0e74eb5a2eed071e.jpg

The Senate voted 52-46 on Thursday to pass the resolution, with two moderate Democratic Senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, along with Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, crossing the aisle to vote with their Republican colleagues.The resolution passed the House days earlier, with two Democrats similarly joining the Republican majority: Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington. Now, it heads to the White House, where Biden has already said he will reject it. In that situation, Congress can still override his veto, but it’s unlikely that a two-thirds majority can be mustered to do so.Last August, Biden used his executive authority to implement a plan for canceling up to $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers with incomes below a certain level, and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants. However, the order was immediately challenged in the courts.The debate has since been heard by the US Supreme Court, which is expected to issue its decision by the end of the month.American students, almost uniquely in the world, must pay hefty tuition fees to obtain a higher education, often obtaining the loans to do so through financing plans facilitated by the US Department of Education or private banks. Those debts can become onerous, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, and continue to grow due to interest.Republicans have argued that a debt forgiveness program is unfair to those who have already paid off their loans and that it would burden taxpayers; however, the Biden administration has countered that what’s unfair is the lifelong burden debt can create for lower-income Americans, and that forgiveness would decrease the federal deficit by about $315 billion in the next decade.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230228/us-supreme-court-hears-case-with-potential-to-annul-400-billion-in-student-loans-1107877716.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

student loan; debt; senate; veto; forgiveness