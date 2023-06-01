https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/video-biden-falls-during-us-air-force-academy-graduation-in-colorado-1110847115.html
Video: Biden Falls During US Air Force Academy Graduation in Colorado
Biden was caught on camera taking a major fall following his speech to USAF graduates.
The fall occurred just a week after Biden stumbled while walking down the stairs of the Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, Japan, as he went to greet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
US President Joe Biden tripped and fell on Thursday
while taking part in the commencement ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy (USAF) in Colorado, marking the latest tumble the commander-in-chief has made while in office.
Video from the scene showed the president shaking a graduates hand and then plummeting to the ground before three individuals on stage helped him stand back up.
White House Communications Director Ben LaBolt later told media that the president was "fine" and explained that he had stumbled over a "sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands."
Prior to the incident, Biden spoke to the attendees about how graduates have gone on to pilot Air Force One, underscoring that he trusts his "life" to the academy grads.
The fall is likely to prompt critics to question his age as his past tumbles elicited similar behavior - a common talking point around the 80-year-old’s career and a point of interest for those who wonder about his eligibility to run for a second term.
According to a US poll, at least 70% of Americans (including 51% of Democrats) do not think Biden should run for a second term. When asked why, reportedly half said that age was a “major” reason, and 21% said it was a “minor” reason.
Reacting to the news, 2024 contender and former US President Donald Trump told
a crowd in Grimes, Iowa, that he hoped his successor was okay. "You got to be careful about that because you don't want that - even if you have to tiptoe down a ramp," he said.
The Thursday incident occurred hours after the US House
voted to pass a deal Biden successfully negotiated with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to address the country’s debt ceiling limit.