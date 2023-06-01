https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/watch-russian-forces-obliterate-ukrainian-terrorists-who-sought-to-attack-belgorod-region-1110846535.html
Watch Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Terrorists Who Sought to Attack Belgorod Region
Watch Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Terrorists Who Sought to Attack Belgorod Region
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.
2023-06-01T19:51+0000
2023-06-01T19:51+0000
2023-06-01T19:46+0000
russia
russia
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region
belgorod region
attack
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca2549d27ae843fb92a3a0867a63b99.jpg
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.It remains unclear what Ukrainian forces planned to do upon entering Russian territory as they were promptly shown the error of their ways by responding Russian troops who demonstrated the application of superior firepower.The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the strikes carried out against Ukrainian terrorists who participated in the unsuccessful attempt to sow terror in Russia.
russia
belgorod region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/1e/1108959983_118:0:2849:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_169f3fbabefc75b5aa539917add093ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region, russia's military operation in ukraine
ukrainian attacks on belgorod region, russia's military operation in ukraine
Watch Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Terrorists Who Sought to Attack Belgorod Region
The latest attempt by Ukrainian militants to attack Russia’s Belgorod Region has been thwarted by the timely intervention of the Russian armed forces.
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.
It remains unclear what Ukrainian forces planned to do upon entering Russian territory as they were promptly shown the error of their ways by responding Russian troops who demonstrated the application of superior firepower.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the strikes carried out against Ukrainian terrorists who participated in the unsuccessful attempt to sow terror in Russia.