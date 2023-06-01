International
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.It remains unclear what Ukrainian forces planned to do upon entering Russian territory as they were promptly shown the error of their ways by responding Russian troops who demonstrated the application of superior firepower.The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the strikes carried out against Ukrainian terrorists who participated in the unsuccessful attempt to sow terror in Russia.
Watch Russian Forces Obliterate Ukrainian Terrorists Who Sought to Attack Belgorod Region

19:51 GMT 01.06.2023
The latest attempt by Ukrainian militants to attack Russia’s Belgorod Region has been thwarted by the timely intervention of the Russian armed forces.
Early on June 1, a sizeable force of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support - attempted to punch through the Russian border and enter the country's Belgorod Region.
It remains unclear what Ukrainian forces planned to do upon entering Russian territory as they were promptly shown the error of their ways by responding Russian troops who demonstrated the application of superior firepower.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage of the strikes carried out against Ukrainian terrorists who participated in the unsuccessful attempt to sow terror in Russia.
