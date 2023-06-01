https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/western-nations-plotting-coup-in-belarus-lukashenko-warns-1110849483.html
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a warning that Western regimes — including that of Ukraine — are preparing to carry out a coup d’etat against him.
At a meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) security chiefs on Thursday, Lukashenko cautioned that a "violent regime change is being prepared" against Minsk."In Poland, Lithuania and, unfortunately, Ukraine, illegal members of armed groups are being trained," he warned, adding that trained operatives are in the process of creating "extremist sleeper cells" which could soon be activated in Belarus.In contrast to their unsuccessful and largely bloodless color revolution attempted in 2020, Western regimes are now training and funding the opposition to engage in armed violence, the president alleged."This fact means that they won't leave us alone," he noted.The remarks came a week after an influential figure in the Polish military sphere publicly called for the dissident Belarusians currently fighting on behalf of the Zelensky regime to be unleashed on Minsk in the event of a successful counteroffensive in Ukraine.During a May 23 television interview with a national channel, former top Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak urged officials in Warsaw to "prepare for an uprising in Belarus," insisting such a scenario "will happen.""We must be ready to support the troops that will carry out the operation against Lukashenko," Skrzypczak insisted."We have reasons to help them, just as we help Ukraine," claimed the general, who previously served as a deputy minister in the Polish Ministry of Defense.In response to the general's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia has a legal obligation to safeguard Belarusian security — which "we will fulfill in the face of such blatant threats," he said.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has issued a warning that Western regimes — including that of Ukraine — are preparing to carry out a coup d’etat against him.
At a meeting of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) security chiefs on Thursday, Lukashenko cautioned
that a “violent regime change is being prepared” against Minsk.
“In Poland, Lithuania and, unfortunately, Ukraine, illegal members of armed groups are being trained,” he warned, adding that trained operatives are in the process of creating “extremist sleeper cells” which could soon be activated in Belarus.
In contrast to their unsuccessful and largely bloodless color revolution attempted in 2020, Western regimes are now training and funding the opposition to engage in armed violence, the president alleged.
“This fact means that they won’t leave us alone,” he noted.
The remarks came a week after an influential figure in the Polish military sphere publicly called for the dissident Belarusians currently fighting on behalf of the Zelensky regime to be unleashed on Minsk in the event of a successful counteroffensive in Ukraine.
During a May 23 television interview with a national channel, former top Polish general Waldemar Skrzypczak urged officials in Warsaw to “prepare for an uprising in Belarus,” insisting such a scenario “will happen.”
“We must be ready to support the troops that will carry out the operation against Lukashenko,” Skrzypczak insisted.
“We have reasons to help them, just as we help Ukraine,” claimed the general, who previously served as a deputy minister in the Polish Ministry of Defense.
In response to the general’s remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia has a legal obligation to safeguard Belarusian security — which “we will fulfill in the face of such blatant threats,” he said.