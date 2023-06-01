https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/will-venezuela-be-next-to-join-brics-1110823605.html

Will Venezuela be Next to Join BRICS?

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the meeting of South American leaders in Brasilia, Brazil.

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the meeting of South American leaders in Brasilia, Brazil.

Esteban Carrillo - Beirut-based journalist and editor of The CradleMisty Winston - Political commentator and radio hostMohamed Marandi - Professor of Orientalism at the University of TehranKiji Noh - Journalist, analyst and educatorIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by journalist Esteban Carrillo who discussed the meeting of South American leaders and the possibility of Venezuela joining the BRICS economic bloc.In the second hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Misty Winston about the ongoing debt ceiling dilemma, along with the 2024 presidential elections that has seen the emergence of a wide array of potential candidates.In the first half of the last hour, the team spoke to Professor Mohamed Marandi about the Taliban's attack on the Iranian border guards and the issue of water resources that has caused a tiff between Iran and Afghanistan.In the second half of the last hour, journalist Kiji Noh joined the show to discuss China's Defense Minister rebuffing a meeting request from his US counterpart.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

