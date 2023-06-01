https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/worsening-wildfires-in-nova-scotia-prompt-air-quality-alerts-across-us-northeast-1110829901.html

Worsening Wildfires in Nova Scotia Prompt Air Quality Alerts Across US Northeast

Blazing wildfires in Nova Scotia have prompted more than 18,000 people to evacuate as disastrous flames have surged and gone so far as to trigger air quality alerts across the US northeast due to rising smoke.

2023-06-01T04:18+0000

2023-06-01T04:18+0000

2023-06-01T04:13+0000

Blazing wildfires in Nova Scotia have prompted more than 18,000 people to evacuate as disastrous flames have surged and gone so far as to trigger air quality alerts across the US northeast due to rising smoke.The smoke and haze has been lingering in the US for days, and on Wednesday, officials in New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, issued a Code Orange air quality alert.According to the National Weather Service, a code orange is when the air may be unhealthy or sensitive for some people, warning that these groups of individuals should minimize their outdoor time and avoid strenuous physical activity.Hazy conditions were seen across the cityscape of Philadelphia around noon on Wednesday, according to local media. The smoke reached the city after traveling over Cape Cod and Boston, with those in Boston able to smell the smoke. Philadelphia residents are expected experience that same phenomenon on Wednesday into Thursday.At least 200 structures, most of which are homes, have been destroyed by the fire in Nova Scotia, while 14 schools in Halifax remained closed on Wednesday. Authorities have urged residents not to return to the evacuated areas, adding that it’s “still a dangerous place.”The wildfires will likely continue to grow and spread, said David Steeves from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR), as no rainfall is expected in the forecast in the coming days.At least eight of the 13 wildfires in Nova Scotia began on Monday, three of which remained “out of control” by Tuesday, with five active wildfires being described as “small” by Scott Tingley, a manager from the DNRR.Meanwhile, officials have announced an increase in a fine of more than $25,000 for anyone in the province who creates an illegal burn. However, despite the fine hike, authorities have found individuals continuing to do so.“We need all Nova Scotians to take the wildfire situation as seriously as we are. We are still finding cases of illegal burning, and it has to stop,” said Tory Rushton, minister of the DNRR. Amid ongoing efforts to clamp down on the blazes, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged federal assistance for the affected regions.

