Activists Arrested in Atlanta, Iowa Building Collapse, NATO in Oslo

Scientology lawyers take a loss in the Danny Masterson rape case, and a new organization gives pilots an avenue for reporting UAPs.

Political consultant and political organizer Donna Davis joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss how the Republican primary field is developing, how the Biden administration is attempting to unite a fractured Democrat base, how series threats to birthright citizenship are, the charges levied against protesters in Georgia over Cop City organizing, and the larger implications of such charges.Davenport, Iowa resident Willie Shorter discusses the recent collapse of an apartment complex in Davenport, how the community is reacting to the collapse, and how the local government ignored structural deficiencies years before the collapse.Writer, scholar, and journalist focusing on Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Oslo, the reported seepage of US weapons shipments meant for Kiev into Mexico and Nigeria, the serious language used by Chinese President Xi Jinping on national security, the historical importance of the South China Sea to China's national sovereignty, and student protests in Papua New Guinea against a military agreement with the United States.Mental health counselor and hypnotherapist Dr. Harriet Fraad discusses the rising rates of child mortality in the United States, the material causes of these trends as poverty rates increase, how big pharma has found ways to profit over increased rates of depression and anxiety, and how lack of masculine confidence could be connected to assault weapons ownership.The Misfits also discuss the botched implementation of AI at an eating disorder helpline, and dirty pictures of the Simpsons.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

