At Least 159 Killed, 300 Injured After Trains Collide in India's Odisha State - Reports

At least 159 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in India's eastern state of Odisha, Indian media reported on Saturday, citing Chief of Odisha's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi.

Local media earlier reported that at least 120 people were killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed as a result of the collision. Not long after the initial crash another passenger train collided, prompting another three or four cars to derail. Sarangi previously relayed to reporters that the Odisha government had provided all the necessary resources needed for the work of 14 rescue teams, noting that the evacuation of the injured had been completed.An estimated 50 ambulances were said to have been dispatched to the area.Blood donations by local residents were being carried out in response by medical officials.Indian media has reported that all hospitals in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were specifically instructed to provide immediate treatment for any victims of the incident. All treatments were being made without cost.Prior to the late Friday collision, reports have indicated that one of the most deadly train collisions in India took place in 2016 and saw over 140 people killed after several trains collided in the Uttar Pradesh state.

