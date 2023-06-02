International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/at-least-159-killed-300-injured-after-trains-collide-in-indias-odisha-state---reports-1110866520.html
At Least 159 Killed, 300 Injured After Trains Collide in India's Odisha State - Reports
At Least 159 Killed, 300 Injured After Trains Collide in India's Odisha State - Reports
At least 159 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in India's eastern state of Odisha, Indian media reported on Saturday, citing Chief of Odisha's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi.
2023-06-02T22:40+0000
2023-06-02T22:43+0000
world
india
odisha
uttar pradesh
train collision
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101849486_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e58f6be31f8ceb2be31d10940ecb52fe.jpg
Local media earlier reported that at least 120 people were killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed as a result of the collision. Not long after the initial crash another passenger train collided, prompting another three or four cars to derail. Sarangi previously relayed to reporters that the Odisha government had provided all the necessary resources needed for the work of 14 rescue teams, noting that the evacuation of the injured had been completed.An estimated 50 ambulances were said to have been dispatched to the area.Blood donations by local residents were being carried out in response by medical officials.Indian media has reported that all hospitals in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were specifically instructed to provide immediate treatment for any victims of the incident. All treatments were being made without cost.Prior to the late Friday collision, reports have indicated that one of the most deadly train collisions in India took place in 2016 and saw over 140 people killed after several trains collided in the Uttar Pradesh state.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230309/eu-commission-unveils-proposal-to-modernize-greek-railroads-after-nations-deadliest-train-collision-1108197712.html
odisha
uttar pradesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0a/0e/1101849486_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48f8ec1197007e6931aad2efd057f386.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, odisha state, train collision, odisha's fire service sudhanshu sarangi
india, odisha state, train collision, odisha's fire service sudhanshu sarangi

At Least 159 Killed, 300 Injured After Trains Collide in India's Odisha State - Reports

22:40 GMT 02.06.2023 (Updated: 22:43 GMT 02.06.2023)
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupThe Indian flag flies at half-mast at the historic Red Fort following Thursday’s death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept.11, 2022.
The Indian flag flies at half-mast at the historic Red Fort following Thursday’s death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept.11, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2023
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 159 people have been killed in a collision between a passenger and a freight train in India's eastern state of Odisha, Indian media reported on Saturday, citing Chief of Odisha's Fire Service Sudhanshu Sarangi.
Local media earlier reported that at least 120 people were killed and 300 injured in the train collision that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India.
The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, 10 to 12 cars of a passenger train and the freight train derailed as a result of the collision. Not long after the initial crash another passenger train collided, prompting another three or four cars to derail.
Sarangi previously relayed to reporters that the Odisha government had provided all the necessary resources needed for the work of 14 rescue teams, noting that the evacuation of the injured had been completed.
An estimated 50 ambulances were said to have been dispatched to the area.
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.03.2023
World
EU Commission Unveils Proposal to Modernize Greek Railroads After Nation's Deadliest Train Collision
9 March, 01:26 GMT
Blood donations by local residents were being carried out in response by medical officials.
Indian media has reported that all hospitals in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were specifically instructed to provide immediate treatment for any victims of the incident. All treatments were being made without cost.
Prior to the late Friday collision, reports have indicated that one of the most deadly train collisions in India took place in 2016 and saw over 140 people killed after several trains collided in the Uttar Pradesh state.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала