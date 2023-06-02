https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/fbi-director-faces-contempt-of-congress-over-biden-probe-1110845656.html

FBI Director Faces Contempt of Congress Over Biden Probe

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the FBI Director facing contempt of Congress.

FBI Director Faces Contempt of Congress Over Biden Probe On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss breaking news, such as the FBI Director facing contempt of Congress.

Angie Wong: JournalistDr. Dombrowski: CEO of the Washington Pain Center and practicing physicianScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneNick Cruise: Co-founder of Revolutionary Blackout NetworkIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by journalist Angie Wong to discuss the FBI director facing contempt of Congress over the Biden probe.In the second half of the hour Dr. John Dombrowski, CEO of the Washington Pain Center and practicing physician joins to discuss the Sackler family lawsuit.In the last hour, Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune joins to discuss the DeSantis campaign, Chris Christie, and Mike Pence.The show wraps up with Nick Cruise, co-founder of the Revolutionary Blackout Network to discuss the organization being censored by Youtube.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

