Finland to Buy 91 Personnel Carriers for Army From Finnish Maker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday it will purchase 91 armored personnel carriers for the army under the international Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS) project from Finnish manufacturer Patria.
"Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen has authorized the Defense Forces to procure armored 6x6 personnel carriers from Patria. A total of 91 personnel carriers with equipment will be procured for the Army. In addition to the vehicles, user and maintenance training are included in the procurement, which also includes a provision to procure more vehicles, at the most 70," the statement read.
The total cost of the purchase is estimated at 208 million euros ($222 million), the ministry said. The deliveries are expected to start this year.
CAVS is an international project aimed at developing a system of armored vehicles based on the participant countries' common requirements. Currently, the project involves Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany.