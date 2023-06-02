International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/finland-to-buy-91-personnel-carriers-for-army-from-finnish-maker-1110856602.html
Finland to Buy 91 Personnel Carriers for Army From Finnish Maker
Finland to Buy 91 Personnel Carriers for Army From Finnish Maker
The Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday it will purchase 91 armored personnel carriers for the army under the international Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS) project from Finnish manufacturer Patria.
2023-06-02T10:15+0000
2023-06-02T10:15+0000
military
finland
russia-nato showdown
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103377/99/1033779928_0:403:2903:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_794ac0e2c6d0f88957361179cf0fac63.jpg
"Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen has authorized the Defense Forces to procure armored 6x6 personnel carriers from Patria. A total of 91 personnel carriers with equipment will be procured for the Army. In addition to the vehicles, user and maintenance training are included in the procurement, which also includes a provision to procure more vehicles, at the most 70," the statement read. The total cost of the purchase is estimated at 208 million euros ($222 million), the ministry said. The deliveries are expected to start this year. CAVS is an international project aimed at developing a system of armored vehicles based on the participant countries' common requirements. Currently, the project involves Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230601/sino-russian-cooperation-on-northern-sea-route-may-upset-nato-powers-1110846321.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230425/finlands-military-spending-soars-to-cold-war-levels-as-it-joins-nato-1109810831.html
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103377/99/1033779928_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b29ea45491472fb37cfdb55f5591f2a6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, military, russia-nato showdown, armored personnel carrier
finland, military, russia-nato showdown, armored personnel carrier

Finland to Buy 91 Personnel Carriers for Army From Finnish Maker

10:15 GMT 02.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankArmored personnel carriers with Marines
Armored personnel carriers with Marines - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2023
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish Defense Ministry said on Friday it will purchase 91 armored personnel carriers for the army under the international Common Armored Vehicle System (CAVS) project from Finnish manufacturer Patria.
"Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen has authorized the Defense Forces to procure armored 6x6 personnel carriers from Patria. A total of 91 personnel carriers with equipment will be procured for the Army. In addition to the vehicles, user and maintenance training are included in the procurement, which also includes a provision to procure more vehicles, at the most 70," the statement read.
Sovcomflot LNG ship Christophe de Margerie and Russian icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy traverse the Northern Sea Route in February 2021, the first commercial cargo vessel to do so - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.06.2023
World
Sino-Russian Cooperation on Northern Sea Route May Upset NATO Powers
Yesterday, 19:18 GMT
The total cost of the purchase is estimated at 208 million euros ($222 million), the ministry said. The deliveries are expected to start this year.
Finnish soldier - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2023
Military
Finland's Military Spending Soars to Cold War Levels as It Joins NATO
25 April, 05:47 GMT
CAVS is an international project aimed at developing a system of armored vehicles based on the participant countries' common requirements. Currently, the project involves Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала