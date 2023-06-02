https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/flesh-eating-bacteria-found-in-sargassum-bloom-on-florida-beaches-1110851073.html

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Sargassum Bloom on Florida Beaches

The bacteria was detected in the massive sargassum belt that is hitting Florida shores. The bacteria can lead to amputation and death in severe cases.

Beachgoers in Florida have a new concern to be wary of this summer: researchers have warned that the massive belt of Sargassum seaweed piling up on beaches may become a “perfect pathogen storm” if it becomes overrun with Vibrio bacteria.A study conducted by the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) revealed that Vibrio can cling to plastic waste which is carried ashore by a 5,000-mile wide belt of seaweed known as the “Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt” that is smacking into Florida’s coastline.The majority of the seaweed belt is expected to wash up between June and July.If a person ingests, or exposes an open wound to the bacteria, an infection can lead to amputation or death, in severe cases.“In particular, caution should be exercised regarding the harvest and processing of Sargassum biomass until the risks are explored more thoroughly.”Mincer noted in the findings that officials came upon an "interesting" discovery of "zot" genes that effectively cause "leaky gut syndrome."“For instance, if a fish eats a piece of plastic and gets infected by this Vibrio, which then results in a leaky gut and diarrhea, it’s going to release waste nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphate that could stimulate Sargassum growth and other surrounding organisms.”

