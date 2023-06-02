https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/georgia-probe-into-trump-may-result-in-racketeering-charge---report-1110866281.html

Georgia Probe Into Trump May Result in Racketeering Charge - Report

The probe into Trump's alleged wrongdoings in Georgia during the US presidential election in 2020 has reportedly reached other states, and may result in a racketeering charge.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0c/1110290964_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c78c912f88b7427bc0faa455f4cd2c39.jpg

Newly surfaced details have revealed that the Georgia probe into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election is now expanding to Washington, DC, and other US states.Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) has headed the investigation into Trump and his allies' efforts to overturn the results of his narrow loss in the Peach State during the 2020 presidential election.A US media outlet reported that Willis has indicated that she may use the state’s racketeer statute to argue that Trump’s effort extended beyond the state of Georgia.The report added that the DA is seeking information related to the Trump campaign hiring two firms to find voter fraud in the US. The campaign paid more than $1 million to Simpatico Software Systems and Berkeley Research Group; however, the findings were instead “buried” after neither group was able to find proof of voter fraud.The probe into the two firms would require an investigation outside of the state, which would prompt the racketeering statute that the DA is rumored to use. It has been reported that thus far, at least one of the firms has been subpoenaed by Georgia investigators.The DA’s investigation was initially launched a month after audio from a phone call was leaked revealing a conversation between Trump - who was president at the time, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During the hourlong conversation, Trump appeared to pressure the secretary to “find” him more votes. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during the call.According to reports, charges against Trump may be brought in August, due to Willis reportedly requesting that judges in Fulton County not schedule trials or in-person hearings around that time.

