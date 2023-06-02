https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/repression-against-social-movements-wont-stop-organizing-1110847749.html

Repression Against Social Movements Won't Stop Organizing

Repression Against Social Movements Won’t Stop Organizing

Bail Fund Activists Arrested on Fraud Charges, A Report From Crimea, The Lasting Environmental Impacts of Nuclear Weapons

Repression Against Social Movements Won’t Stop Organizing Bail Fund Activists Arrested on Fraud Charges, A Report From Crimea, The Lasting Environmental Impacts of Nuclear Weapons

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss the arrests of three members of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, which has provided jail support and bail funds for Cop City activists, the escalating repression against Cop City activists as the struggle against the facility continues to intensify, and how this demonstrates the importance of organization in the face of repression.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, an adjunct professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, author of "No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests" to discuss an on-the-ground report from Crimea on the situation there as Kiev vows to take the peninsula, how the people of Crimea view the 2014 return of Crimea to Russia and the region's long history as a part of the Soviet Union and Russia, and how Crimea factors into the current conflict in Ukraine and how Crimeans view it.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss the stagnated effort to contain radioactive waste at a former nuclear weapons manufacturing facility at the Hanford site in Washington state, the tremendous environmental impact that this site has already had on the area and the further impact that could result from the lack of action on the radioactive waste, how US officials have continued to delay storage of the waste and are now proposing inadequate solutions that only delays the environmental impact, and how this situation demonstrates why nuclear power cannot be an answer to the climate crisis.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the anniversary of the clearing of Lafayette Square in Washington, DC during the protests against the killing of George Floyd in 2020 and the debt ceiling deal and how the so-called compromise focuses spending cuts on non-military spending despite a clear need to fund the necessities of life.

