The Neocons Are Pushing for a World War III Scenario

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden falling down at an Air Force graduation ceremony, and President Zelensky demands NATO membership.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine Uses Drones for Explosions in Russia, US State Dept Comment on Gozalo Lira ArrestCraig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | You Have to Ask the Tough Questions, the 2024 Election, and Trump's Operation Warpspeed In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's inability to strike important Russian infrastructure, Ukraine's offensive has already begun, and Belarus calls out a US backed coup. Mark talked about Belarus President Lukashenko and his claims of a US backed planned takeover in Belarus. Mark commented on the drone attacks in Belgorod and Roger Waters smeared as an anti-Semite. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about his questions for Robert F. Kennedy Jr, America's Cuba blockade, and RFK Jr deleting Tweets about Israel. Pasta discussed his recent questioning of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the importance of asking political leaders uncomfortable questions. Pasta commented on the laziness of the mainstream reporters and Donald Trump's past within Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

