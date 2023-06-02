International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/the-neocons-are-pushing-for-a-world-war-iii-scenario-1110849320.html
The Neocons Are Pushing for a World War III Scenario
The Neocons Are Pushing for a World War III Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden falling down at an Air Force graduation ceremony, and President Zelensky demands NATO membership.
2023-06-02T04:54+0000
2023-06-02T09:45+0000
the backstory
radio
european union (eu)
israel
gaza
pink floyd
debt ceiling
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110849163_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d2114876a796e7fdcebd6e7d45e1180e.png
The Neocon's are Pushing for a World War III Scenario
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden falling down at an Air Force graduation ceremony, and President Zelensky demands NATO membership.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine Uses Drones for Explosions in Russia, US State Dept Comment on Gozalo Lira ArrestCraig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch &amp; AM Wakeup | You Have to Ask the Tough Questions, the 2024 Election, and Trump's Operation Warpspeed In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's inability to strike important Russian infrastructure, Ukraine's offensive has already begun, and Belarus calls out a US backed coup. Mark talked about Belarus President Lukashenko and his claims of a US backed planned takeover in Belarus. Mark commented on the drone attacks in Belgorod and Roger Waters smeared as an anti-Semite. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about his questions for Robert F. Kennedy Jr, America's Cuba blockade, and RFK Jr deleting Tweets about Israel. Pasta discussed his recent questioning of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the importance of asking political leaders uncomfortable questions. Pasta commented on the laziness of the mainstream reporters and Donald Trump's past within Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
israel
gaza
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/01/1110849163_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0551ae5aadbc3bc56081b4351dd948ff.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the backstory, biden falls, how often does biden fall, ukraine drone attacks on russia, 2024 presidential election, us backed coup, cuba blockade
the backstory, biden falls, how often does biden fall, ukraine drone attacks on russia, 2024 presidential election, us backed coup, cuba blockade

The Neocons Are Pushing for a World War III Scenario

04:54 GMT 02.06.2023 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 02.06.2023)
The Backstory
The Neocon's are Pushing for a World War III Scenario
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Biden falling down at an Air Force graduation ceremony, and President Zelensky demands NATO membership.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Ukraine Uses Drones for Explosions in Russia, US State Dept Comment on Gozalo Lira Arrest

Craig "Pasta" Jardula - Co-Host of The Convo Couch & AM Wakeup | You Have to Ask the Tough Questions, the 2024 Election, and Trump's Operation Warpspeed

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about Ukraine's inability to strike important Russian infrastructure, Ukraine's offensive has already begun, and Belarus calls out a US backed coup. Mark talked about Belarus President Lukashenko and his claims of a US backed planned takeover in Belarus. Mark commented on the drone attacks in Belgorod and Roger Waters smeared as an anti-Semite.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Pasta Jardula about his questions for Robert F. Kennedy Jr, America's Cuba blockade, and RFK Jr deleting Tweets about Israel. Pasta discussed his recent questioning of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the importance of asking political leaders uncomfortable questions. Pasta commented on the laziness of the mainstream reporters and Donald Trump's past within Ukraine.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала