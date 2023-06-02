https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/trump-claims-hell-put-us-in-order-within-six-months-if-reelected-in-2024-1110852469.html

Trump Claims He'll Put US 'in Order' Within Six Months If Reelected in 2024

Former US President Donald Trump said Thursday he will "shift gears" and put the United States in order within six months if he is reelected in the 2024 presidential election.

"So I heard [Florida Governor Ron] DeSantis saying: 'Oh, I get eight years, I get eight years.' He gets what. You don't need four, and you don't need eight. You need six months. Within six months, I said, things can be done," Trump told an Iowa town hall when asked how much time he would need to deal with the border crisis, and get prices, inflation and crime rates in the country down.The former president added that the US currently has "the worst border in the history of the world." Trump, who announced his presidential bid in November 2022, also said we would have not voted for DeSantis because "he said you need eight years." US media reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that former US Vice President Mike Pence was expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as June 7.

