US Congress Passes Debt Ceiling Deal to Avert Government Default

The vote follows tense negotiations between President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican.

On Thursday, the US Senate passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, known colloquially as the "debt ceiling deal". The deal was passed 63 to 36, with 60 affirmative votes being the threshold, according to one report.Its passing comes just in time, as the US faced a default by June 5 (at the earliest) if a deal could not be reached. The Senate voted on the bill just a day after the US House of Representatives cleared the deal handed over to them by President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy.MORE TO FOLLOW...

