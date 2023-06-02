https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-congress-passes-debt-ceiling-deal-to-avert-government-default-1110851577.html
US Congress Passes Debt Ceiling Deal to Avert Government Default
On Thursday, the US Senate passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, known colloquially as the "debt ceiling deal". The deal was passed 63 to 36, with 60 affirmative votes being the threshold, according to one report.Its passing comes just in time, as the US faced a default by June 5 (at the earliest) if a deal could not be reached. The Senate voted on the bill just a day after the US House of Representatives cleared the deal handed over to them by President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy.MORE TO FOLLOW...
02:59 GMT 02.06.2023 (Updated: 03:08 GMT 02.06.2023)
The vote follows tense negotiations between President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican. The two parties struggled to work through their opposing views on spending as the US faced a potential default, should they have failed to come to a compromise on raising the debt ceiling limit.
On Thursday, the US Senate passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act, known colloquially as the "debt ceiling deal". The deal was passed 63 to 36, with 60 affirmative votes being the threshold, according to one report
.
Its passing comes just in time, as the US faced a default by June 5 (at the earliest) if a deal could not be reached. The Senate voted on the bill just a day after the US House of Representatives cleared the deal handed over to them by President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy.