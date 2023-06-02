https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/us-house-clears-debt-ceiling-deal-whats-next-1110846959.html

US House Clears Debt Ceiling Deal: What's Next?

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US House of Representatives.

U.S. House Clears Debt Ceiling Deal: What's Next? On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistAndrew Langer - Host of the Andrew Langer Show & President of the Institute for LibertyAquiles Larrea - CEO of Larrea Wealth ManagementSean Stone - Filmmaker & UFO enthusiastIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by political cartoonist Ted Rall to talk about FBI Director Christopher Wray possibly facing contempt of Congress charges from the Oversight Committee over documents relating to an investigation into the Biden family’s business dealings.In the second hour, Andrew Langer spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.In the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Aquiles Larrea about the debt ceiling negotiations as the House cleared the deal.Later in the last hour, the team spoke to filmmaker Sean Stone about a NASA panel studying UFOs and their first public meeting announcements.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

