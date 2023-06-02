https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/watch-russian-combat-engineer-blow-up-ukrainian-wheeled-kamikaze-drone-1110856987.html
Watch Russian Combat Engineer Blow Up Ukrainian Wheeled 'Kamikaze Drone'
A combat engineer from the Kostromskoy Airborne Regiment was tasked with dealing with a wheeled unmanned vehicle packed with explosives that was sent by Ukrainian forces to detonate at Russian positions.
In one instance, a combat engineer from the Kostromskoy Airborne Regiment was tasked with dealing with a somewhat uncommon threat – a wheeled unmanned vehicle packed with explosives that was sent by Ukrainian forces to detonate at Russian positions but got stuck in a ditch.A short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows the Russian trooper working on this task before destroying this Ukrainian-guided IED with an explosive charge of his own.
While the Russian Aerospace Forces and artillery have continuously made headlines since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine last year, other branches of the Russian Armed Forces also provide vital contributions to the ongoing fight against Kiev.
