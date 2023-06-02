https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/watch-russian-combat-engineer-blow-up-ukrainian-wheeled-kamikaze-drone-1110856987.html

Watch Russian Combat Engineer Blow Up Ukrainian Wheeled 'Kamikaze Drone'

A combat engineer from the Kostromskoy Airborne Regiment was tasked with dealing with a wheeled unmanned vehicle packed with explosives that was sent by Ukrainian forces to detonate at Russian positions.

In one instance, a combat engineer from the Kostromskoy Airborne Regiment was tasked with dealing with a somewhat uncommon threat – a wheeled unmanned vehicle packed with explosives that was sent by Ukrainian forces to detonate at Russian positions but got stuck in a ditch.A short video released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows the Russian trooper working on this task before destroying this Ukrainian-guided IED with an explosive charge of his own.

