Coroner Puts In-Custody Death of BLM Founder’s Cousin Down to Drug Use, Heart Condition

The death of a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors after a run-in with Los Angeles police in January was caused by his heart condition and drug use, the county coroner’s report has concluded.
Keenan Darnell Anderson, a high school English teacher from Washington DC, died on January 3 after being restrained and repeatedly tased by police responding to a traffic accident. Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at a hospital hours after being shocked. The autopsy was completed on January 11 and the cause of death was certified on June 1, following the completion and receipt of relevant test results. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division will incorporate these findings into the probe that will guide the Critical Incident Review Division in its evaluation of the officer’s actions for consistency with the LAPD’s use of force policy. The LAPD said in a statement on January 9 that Anderson was detained at the scene of a traffic collision in which witnesses implicated the teacher as the perpetrator. He was running in the middle of the street and "exhibiting erratic behavior," police said. Anderson followed the officer’s commands at first but then tried to flee, was stopped and tackled to the ground. Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, using a taser, firm grips and joint locks to overcome his resistance. Shortly after being taken into custody, he required medical attention. Anderson was transported to a local hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.
15:13 GMT 03.06.2023 (Updated: 17:07 GMT 03.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death of a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors after a run-in with Los Angeles police in January was caused by his heart condition and drug use, the county coroner’s report has concluded.
Keenan Darnell Anderson, a high school English teacher from Washington DC, died on January 3 after being restrained and repeatedly tased by police responding to a traffic accident. Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead at a hospital hours after being shocked.
"The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for 31-year-old Keenan Darnell Anderson as effects of cardiomyopathy (enlarged heart) and cocaine use … the manner of death is undetermined," the report read.
The autopsy was completed on January 11 and the cause of death was certified on June 1, following the completion and receipt of relevant test results. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Force Investigation Division will incorporate these findings into the probe that will guide the Critical Incident Review Division in its evaluation of the officer’s actions for consistency with the LAPD’s use of force policy.
The LAPD said in a statement on January 9 that Anderson was detained at the scene of a traffic collision in which witnesses implicated the teacher as the perpetrator. He was running in the middle of the street and "exhibiting erratic behavior," police said. Anderson followed the officer’s commands at first but then tried to flee, was stopped and tackled to the ground.
Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, using a taser, firm grips and joint locks to overcome his resistance. Shortly after being taken into custody, he required medical attention. Anderson was transported to a local hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead.
