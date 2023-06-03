International
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
Debt Ceiling Agreement, AI Risks of Extinction, Biden Collapses
Debt Ceiling Agreement, AI Risks of Extinction, Biden Collapses
Child dies in Customs and Border Control custody after running high-fever and not receiving medical treatment, and Joe Biden’s falls yet again as questions around his age remain.
Debt Ceiling Agreement, AI Risks of Extinction, Biden Collapses
Child dies in Customs and Border Control custody after running high-fever and not receiving medical treatment, and Joe Biden’s falls yet again as questions around his age remain.
Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the continued anticipation of a delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive, the increased bilateral usage of suicide drones on both sides of conflict in Ukraine, the report on attacks on Americans in Syria, an aversion of the debt ceiling crisis as politicians set spending limits on everything but the military, expectations around politics between Greece and Turkey after consequential elections in both countries, and the US sale of F-35 jets to Greece.Technologist and also the cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the settlement of a lawsuit involving Amazon’s recording of children’s voices, an existential warning about the unregulated use of AI, the Pentagon’s SpaceX contract, and where Elon Musk and his businesses stand in relation to Washington’s escalations towards war with China.Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett discusses who the winners and losers are with the debt ceiling agreement reached this week, whether this highlights a lack of influence of both the Freedom and Progressive Caucuses, the ensuing battles between Trump and DeSantis, the widening field in the Republican primary as Biden refuses a primary competition among Democrats, whether Democrat-turned-Republican Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice can launch a successful senate campaign against incumbent Joe Manchin, and Hunter Biden as a posterchild for the second amendment.The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a coaster collision in Canada, a hot pocket-related shooting, a cooked swan, and a potato protest on a Danish bridge.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Debt Ceiling Agreement, AI Risks of Extinction, Biden Collapses

04:03 GMT 03.06.2023
Political Misfits
Debt Ceiling Agreement, AI Risks of Extinction, Biden Collapses
Child dies in Customs and Border Control custody after running high-fever and not receiving medical treatment, and Joe Biden’s falls yet again as questions around his age remain.
Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor Jim Jatras joins Misfits hosts John Kiriakou and Ben Zinevich to discuss the continued anticipation of a delayed Ukrainian counteroffensive, the increased bilateral usage of suicide drones on both sides of conflict in Ukraine, the report on attacks on Americans in Syria, an aversion of the debt ceiling crisis as politicians set spending limits on everything but the military, expectations around politics between Greece and Turkey after consequential elections in both countries, and the US sale of F-35 jets to Greece.
Technologist and also the cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses the settlement of a lawsuit involving Amazon’s recording of children’s voices, an existential warning about the unregulated use of AI, the Pentagon’s SpaceX contract, and where Elon Musk and his businesses stand in relation to Washington’s escalations towards war with China.
Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett discusses who the winners and losers are with the debt ceiling agreement reached this week, whether this highlights a lack of influence of both the Freedom and Progressive Caucuses, the ensuing battles between Trump and DeSantis, the widening field in the Republican primary as Biden refuses a primary competition among Democrats, whether Democrat-turned-Republican Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice can launch a successful senate campaign against incumbent Joe Manchin, and Hunter Biden as a posterchild for the second amendment.
The Misfits also discuss this week’s News of the Weird, including a coaster collision in Canada, a hot pocket-related shooting, a cooked swan, and a potato protest on a Danish bridge.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
