Home of Kentucky Derby Churchill Downs Halts Racing After Series of Horse Deaths

Churchill Downs Racetrack, home to the prestigious Kentucky Derby, will temporarily suspend live racing to investigate the possible cause of an unusual number of horse injuries and deaths that occurred over the last month.
"Churchill Downs Incorporated announced today that the Company will suspend racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack beginning June 7, 2023, through the remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to July 3," release said on Friday. An unusual number of horse injuries occurred at the track over the past month, resulting in 12 equine deaths, the release said. Officials pointed out that investigators have not been able to determine a single factor as the potential cause to the deaths.Investigators and experts found no issues with the surface of the racetrack at Churchill Downs, the release added. Churchill Downs will continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter regardless of the preliminary findings.
00:02 GMT 03.06.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Churchill Downs Racetrack, home to the prestigious Kentucky Derby, will temporarily suspend live horse racing to investigate the possible cause of an unusual number of horse injuries and deaths that occurred over the last month, the racetrack said in a press release.
"Churchill Downs Incorporated announced today that the Company will suspend racing operations at Churchill Downs Racetrack beginning June 7, 2023, through the remainder of the Spring Meet, scheduled to run to July 3," release said on Friday.
An unusual number of horse injuries occurred at the track over the past month, resulting in 12 equine deaths, the release said.
Officials pointed out that investigators have not been able to determine a single factor as the potential cause to the deaths.
Investigators and experts found no issues with the surface of the racetrack at Churchill Downs, the release added.
Churchill Downs will continue to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter regardless of the preliminary findings.
