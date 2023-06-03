Indonesian Foreign Minister Urges BRICS to Fight for Each Country's Development Right

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/indonesian-foreign-minister-urges-brics-to-fight-for-each-countrys-development-right-1110882737.html
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged BRICS member states to strengthen multilateral cooperation and fight for each country's development rights, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday.
"#FMRetno [Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi] delivered her statement virtually inviting the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries to fight for each country's development rights (2/6) in Cape Town, South Africa," the ministry wrote on Twitter. The minister said that the world was grappling with post-pandemic recovery while also witnessing an increasing division into warring blocs, according to a Indonesian newspaper. She noted that the current world order was based on outdated rules that had lost their meaning, with each country pursuing own national interests. Retno added that if this trend continued, developing countries would suffer the most, and called on everyone to correct this "unhealthy" situation, the report said. Retno specifically asked Russia, China and India to become catalysts in the struggle for the right to development of every country, including poor and developing countries, to support their development and to mitigate economic inequality between developing and developed countries, according to Kompas.
17:36 GMT 03.06.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 03.06.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi urged BRICS member states to strengthen multilateral cooperation and fight for each country's development rights, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday.
"#FMRetno [Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi] delivered her statement virtually inviting the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS countries
to fight for each country's development rights (2/6) in Cape Town, South Africa," the ministry wrote on Twitter.
The minister said that the world was grappling with post-pandemic recovery while also witnessing an increasing division into warring blocs, according to a Indonesian newspaper.
She noted that the current world order was based on outdated rules
that had lost their meaning, with each country pursuing own national interests. Retno added that if this trend continued, developing countries would suffer the most, and called on everyone to correct this "unhealthy" situation
, the report said.
Retno specifically asked Russia, China and India to become catalysts in the struggle for the right to development of every country, including poor and developing countries, to support their development and to mitigate economic inequality between developing and developed countries, according to Kompas.