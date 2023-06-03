International
Norway Plans to Spend Over $730Mln Annually on Defense in 2025-2031 - Reports
The Norwegian authorities are planning an annual increase in defense spending of 8 billion kroner ($731 million) from 2025 to 2031, doubling the government's initial plan to increase defense expenses to 2% of GDP, the local broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources.
In early May, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway planned to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP and reach the level discussed within NATO by 2026. A few days later, Norway's defense commission head Knut Storberget said it was necessary to increase defense spending "to an unrealistically high level" because the current state of affairs in this area was unsatisfactory. The sources said, citing government documents, that the Norwegian armed forces currently lack personnel and experience. "The shortages will lead to serious problems by 2028 if nothing is done," the broadcaster quoted one document as saying. In January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the threshold of 2% of GDP in defense spending could become a minimum, not a maximum, among the bloc's members. In March, Stoltenberg said that seven NATO members had reached the 2% threshold.
norway
nato, norway, military spending, defense spending
nato, norway, military spending, defense spending

12:29 GMT 03.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Norwegian authorities are planning an annual increase in defense spending of 8 billion kroner ($731 million) from 2025 to 2031, doubling the government's initial plan to increase defense expenses to 2% of GDP, the local broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources.
In early May, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway planned to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP and reach the level discussed within NATO by 2026. A few days later, Norway's defense commission head Knut Storberget said it was necessary to increase defense spending "to an unrealistically high level" because the current state of affairs in this area was unsatisfactory.
The sources said, citing government documents, that the Norwegian armed forces currently lack personnel and experience.
"The shortages will lead to serious problems by 2028 if nothing is done," the broadcaster quoted one document as saying.
In January, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the threshold of 2% of GDP in defense spending could become a minimum, not a maximum, among the bloc's members. In March, Stoltenberg said that seven NATO members had reached the 2% threshold.
