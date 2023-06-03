https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/russia-thwarts-saboteur-attack-on-belgorod-1110862539.html

Russia Thwarts Saboteur Attack on Belgorod

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discuss hot topics, such as the latest out of Belgorod.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110862382_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_60f25e4b335251588bfbee4aa263632d.jpg

Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security AnalystScottie Nell Hughes: Conservative commentator, host of 360 View on RTJamarl Thomas: Co-host of Fault LinesScott Stantis: Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the latest out of Belgorod.In the second half of the hour Host of 360 View and conservative commentator Scottie Nelll Hughes joins to discuss the debt ceiling debacle.In the last hour, Co-host of Fault Lines Jamarl Thomas talks about the cause of marriage decline in Millenials.The show wraps up with Scott Stantis, cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, joins to discuss Trump's speech in Iowa.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

