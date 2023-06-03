https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/the-history-of-racism-and-struggle-in-washington-dc-1110865895.html

The History of Racism and Struggle in Washington, DC

The History of Racism and Struggle in Washington, DC

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Bezal Jupiter, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Atlanta to discuss the arrest of three members of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund on charges of fraud in another escalation of attacks on activists opposed to Cop City in Atlanta, how these attacks reveal the character of the police in Atlanta and who will be impacted by the facility, and how activists will continue to struggle against Cop City despite this escalation.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Adrian Bonifacio, national chairperson of Bayan USA to discuss joint military drills between the US, Japan, and the Philippines in the South China Sea as tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, the broader context of military cooperation between the Philippines and the US under the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and how the inclusion of Japan in these drills indicates a larger role for Japan in US designs for conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the latest developments in the controversy over the Los Angeles Dodgers’ invitation to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a strike by pro ESports players after Riot Games dropped a rule requiring top teams to field teams at lower levels, and Senator Tommy Tuberville’s comments on inner-city schools in Baltimore and how that may reflect his attitude toward the football players he coached at Auburn University.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “Revolting Capital: Racism & Radicalism in Washington, D.C., 1900-2000” to discuss the strained relationship between the US and South Africa as South Africa prepares for the upcoming BRICS summit, Henry Kissinger’s comments on Ukraine joining NATO for the sake of European security, and Dr. Horne’s new book on the history of racism in Washington, DC and resistance against it.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

