The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | The Sopranos, RFK Jr Promises Pardons on Day One, and George Soros

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Uniparty Love Pork Filled Bills, the Defense Spending, and Joe Biden's Health

In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Italian American culture, the FBI reopening probe into Julian Assange, and how the CIA recruits. John questioned the reopening of an FBI probe into Julian Assange and RFK Jr pledging to pardon Julian Assange. John talked about the possibility of the CIA being involved with recruiting George Soros and Ukraine running out of ammunition.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Steve Bannon, the debt ceiling deal, and Biden's health. Ted talked about his concern about Joe Biden's health and John Durham supposed to appear in front of Congress. Ted commented on the media being in favor of Joe Biden and the narrative on Joe Biden's failing health.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
fbi reopening probe into assange, how cia recruits, ukraine running out of ammunition, cia recruits soros, us debt ceiling, biden's health
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
04:05 GMT 03.06.2023
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | The Sopranos, RFK Jr Promises Pardons on Day One, and George Soros
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Uniparty Love Pork Filled Bills, the Defense Spending, and Joe Biden's Health
In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Italian American culture, the FBI reopening probe into Julian Assange, and how the CIA recruits. John questioned the reopening of an FBI probe into Julian Assange and RFK Jr pledging to pardon Julian Assange. John talked about the possibility of the CIA being involved with recruiting George Soros and Ukraine running out of ammunition.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Steve Bannon, the debt ceiling deal, and Biden's health. Ted talked about his concern about Joe Biden's health and John Durham supposed to appear in front of Congress. Ted commented on the media being in favor of Joe Biden and the narrative on Joe Biden's failing health.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.