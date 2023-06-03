International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/the-uniparty-unite-to-indebt-america-for-decades-1110866883.html
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
2023-06-03T04:05+0000
2023-06-03T10:05+0000
the backstory
radio
american airforce
rasmussen reports
cia
hbo
snowden 911
wikileaks
brics bank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110866710_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdcf7bec04b9417d133b5d6be71cefd2.png
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | The Sopranos, RFK Jr Promises Pardons on Day One, and George SorosTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Uniparty Love Pork Filled Bills, the Defense Spending, and Joe Biden's Health In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Italian American culture, the FBI reopening probe into Julian Assange, and how the CIA recruits. John questioned the reopening of an FBI probe into Julian Assange and RFK Jr pledging to pardon Julian Assange. John talked about the possibility of the CIA being involved with recruiting George Soros and Ukraine running out of ammunition.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Steve Bannon, the debt ceiling deal, and Biden's health. Ted talked about his concern about Joe Biden's health and John Durham supposed to appear in front of Congress. Ted commented on the media being in favor of Joe Biden and the narrative on Joe Biden's failing health. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110866710_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8f4cfed6e19da27ca4dcde3a24924c99.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
fbi reopening probe into assange, how cia recruits, ukraine running out of ammunition, cia recruits soros, us debt ceiling, biden's health
fbi reopening probe into assange, how cia recruits, ukraine running out of ammunition, cia recruits soros, us debt ceiling, biden's health

The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades

04:05 GMT 03.06.2023 (Updated: 10:05 GMT 03.06.2023)
The Backstory
The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | The Sopranos, RFK Jr Promises Pardons on Day One, and George Soros

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Uniparty Love Pork Filled Bills, the Defense Spending, and Joe Biden's Health

In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Italian American culture, the FBI reopening probe into Julian Assange, and how the CIA recruits. John questioned the reopening of an FBI probe into Julian Assange and RFK Jr pledging to pardon Julian Assange. John talked about the possibility of the CIA being involved with recruiting George Soros and Ukraine running out of ammunition.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Steve Bannon, the debt ceiling deal, and Biden's health. Ted talked about his concern about Joe Biden's health and John Durham supposed to appear in front of Congress. Ted commented on the media being in favor of Joe Biden and the narrative on Joe Biden's failing health.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала