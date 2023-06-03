https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/the-uniparty-unite-to-indebt-america-for-decades-1110866883.html

The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades

The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.

2023-06-03T04:05+0000

2023-06-03T04:05+0000

2023-06-03T10:05+0000

the backstory

radio

american airforce

rasmussen reports

cia

hbo

snowden 911

wikileaks

brics bank

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110866710_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bdcf7bec04b9417d133b5d6be71cefd2.png

The UniParty Unite to Indebt America for Decades On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including YouTube reversing its ban on questioning the 2020 US election, and Argentina joining the BRICS bank.

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | The Sopranos, RFK Jr Promises Pardons on Day One, and George SorosTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Uniparty Love Pork Filled Bills, the Defense Spending, and Joe Biden's Health In the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Italian American culture, the FBI reopening probe into Julian Assange, and how the CIA recruits. John questioned the reopening of an FBI probe into Julian Assange and RFK Jr pledging to pardon Julian Assange. John talked about the possibility of the CIA being involved with recruiting George Soros and Ukraine running out of ammunition.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Steve Bannon, the debt ceiling deal, and Biden's health. Ted talked about his concern about Joe Biden's health and John Durham supposed to appear in front of Congress. Ted commented on the media being in favor of Joe Biden and the narrative on Joe Biden's failing health. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

fbi reopening probe into assange, how cia recruits, ukraine running out of ammunition, cia recruits soros, us debt ceiling, biden's health