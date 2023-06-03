https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/trade-turnover-between-saudi-arabia-brics-tops-160bln-in-2022-1110874086.html

Trade Turnover Between Saudi Arabia, BRICS Tops $160Bln in 2022

Trade Turnover Between Saudi Arabia, BRICS Tops $160Bln in 2022

The trade turnover between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries increased by $32 billion in a year and exceeded $160 billion in 2022, which is almost twice as much as in 2017, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday.

2023-06-03T10:44+0000

2023-06-03T10:44+0000

2023-06-03T10:44+0000

economy

brics

saudi arabia

brazil

russia

india

china

south africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/will-brics-currency-replace-the-dollar-1110861153.html

saudi arabia

brazil

russia

china

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, saudi arabia, trade turnover, russia, brazil, india, china