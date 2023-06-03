International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/trade-turnover-between-saudi-arabia-brics-tops-160bln-in-2022-1110874086.html
Trade Turnover Between Saudi Arabia, BRICS Tops $160Bln in 2022
Trade Turnover Between Saudi Arabia, BRICS Tops $160Bln in 2022
The trade turnover between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries increased by $32 billion in a year and exceeded $160 billion in 2022, which is almost twice as much as in 2017, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday.
2023-06-03T10:44+0000
2023-06-03T10:44+0000
economy
brics
saudi arabia
brazil
russia
india
china
south africa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59e38c0ffd640d1997f88b70232a3e51.jpg
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/will-brics-currency-replace-the-dollar-1110861153.html
saudi arabia
brazil
russia
china
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/01/1102914691_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb83d2e53933a3187c86181822be64d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brics, saudi arabia, trade turnover, russia, brazil, india, china
brics, saudi arabia, trade turnover, russia, brazil, india, china

Trade Turnover Between Saudi Arabia, BRICS Tops $160Bln in 2022

10:44 GMT 03.06.2023
© Wu HongStaff worker stands behind national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.
Staff worker stands behind national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags ahead of a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2023
© Wu Hong
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TUNIS (Sputnik) - The trade turnover between Saudi Arabia and the BRICS countries increased by $32 billion in a year and exceeded $160 billion in 2022, which is almost twice as much as in 2017, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Friday.
"Relations with the BRICS nations are showing significant growth, reflecting the development of ties with the group's countries. The total volume of bilateral trade with the BRICS countries increased from $81 billion in 2017 to $128 billion in 2021. In 2022, the level exceeded $160 billion," the minister was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency.
Hundred dollar bill - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2023
Analysis
Will BRICS Currency Replace the Dollar?
Yesterday, 15:54 GMT
BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Argentina, Iran, Indonesia, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, will host the 15th BRICS summit in August.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала