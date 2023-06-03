https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/train-collision-in-eastern-india-took-hundreds-of-lives---reports-1110869537.html

Train Collision in Eastern India Took Hundreds of Lives - Reports

The death toll in the train collision in the Indian state of Odisha has reached 288, as the media reports.

Earlier in the day, Indian media reported that at least 207 people were killed and 900 were injured in a collision between the passenger and the freight trains that occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in the east of India. The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. According to the updated information, as a result of the collision, 10 to 12 cars derailed. After a while, another passenger train crashed into them, as a result, three or four more cars with people derailed.The government of the state of Odisha is reported to provide all the necessary resources that were needed for the work of 14 rescue teams to evacuate the injured.India's prime minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over loss of life in the accident.

