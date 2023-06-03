International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/trump-vows-to-get-us-in-order-within-6-months-1110864497.html
Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months
Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US Senate.
2023-06-03T04:02+0000
2023-06-03T09:25+0000
fault lines
radio
hunter biden
fbi
donald trump
ron desantis
debt ceiling
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110864333_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5f29e48ebd817183cb08d51ababfa8.png
Trump Vows to Get U.S. "In Order" Within 6 Months
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the U.S. Senate.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations &amp; Security AnalystSteve Gill - Attorney &amp; CEO of Gill MediaRory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews1 &amp; Opinion contributor on veteransIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the attempted attack by Ukrainian sabateurs on the Belgorod area.In the second hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Donald Trump’s comments about the future of the United States under his governance and the debt ceiling deal reached by the US Senate.Later in the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley Topping about how the FBI and the US Congress are at odds with the Hunter Biden investigations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110864333_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_478da37186d34d3bc407e0dc8992b92a.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian conflict, attack on belgorod, 2024 us presidential candidates, us debt ceiling, hunter biden investigaiton
ukrainian conflict, attack on belgorod, 2024 us presidential candidates, us debt ceiling, hunter biden investigaiton

Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months

04:02 GMT 03.06.2023 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 03.06.2023)
Fault Lines
Trump Vows to Get U.S. "In Order" Within 6 Months
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
- Sputnik International
Melik Abdul
All materialsWrite to the author
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US Senate.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Rory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews1 & Opinion contributor on veterans
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the attempted attack by Ukrainian sabateurs on the Belgorod area.
In the second hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Donald Trump’s comments about the future of the United States under his governance and the debt ceiling deal reached by the US Senate.
Later in the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley Topping about how the FBI and the US Congress are at odds with the Hunter Biden investigations.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала