https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/trump-vows-to-get-us-in-order-within-6-months-1110864497.html

Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months

Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months

On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US Senate.

2023-06-03T04:02+0000

2023-06-03T04:02+0000

2023-06-03T09:25+0000

fault lines

radio

hunter biden

fbi

donald trump

ron desantis

debt ceiling

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/02/1110864333_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5f29e48ebd817183cb08d51ababfa8.png

Trump Vows to Get U.S. "In Order" Within 6 Months On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the U.S. Senate.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaRory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews1 & Opinion contributor on veteransIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the attempted attack by Ukrainian sabateurs on the Belgorod area.In the second hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Donald Trump’s comments about the future of the United States under his governance and the debt ceiling deal reached by the US Senate.Later in the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley Topping about how the FBI and the US Congress are at odds with the Hunter Biden investigations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

ukrainian conflict, attack on belgorod, 2024 us presidential candidates, us debt ceiling, hunter biden investigaiton