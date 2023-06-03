https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/trump-vows-to-get-us-in-order-within-6-months-1110864497.html
Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US Senate.
Trump Vows to Get U.S. "In Order" Within 6 Months
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security AnalystSteve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill MediaRory Riley Topping - Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews1 & Opinion contributor on veteransIn the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the attempted attack by Ukrainian sabateurs on the Belgorod area.In the second hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Donald Trump's comments about the future of the United States under his governance and the debt ceiling deal reached by the US Senate.Later in the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley Topping about how the FBI and the US Congress are at odds with the Hunter Biden investigations.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Trump Vows to Get US "In Order" Within 6 Months
On this episode Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of international and domestic topics, including the debt ceiling deal reached and approved by the US Senate.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst
Steve Gill - Attorney & CEO of Gill Media
Rory Riley Topping
- Legal Analyst at SpectrumNews1
& Opinion contributor on veterans
In the first hour, the Fault Lines team was joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, who discussed the attempted attack by Ukrainian sabateurs on the Belgorod area.
In the second hour, attorney Steve Gill spoke with the Fault Lines team about the 2024 US presidential candidates including Donald Trump’s comments about the future of the United States under his governance and the debt ceiling deal reached by the US Senate.
Later in the third hour, the hosts of Fault Lines spoke to Rory Riley Topping about how the FBI and the US Congress are at odds with the Hunter Biden investigations.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.