https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/uk-rail-union-head-urges-end-to-obscene-arms-transfers-to-ukraine-citing-war-crimes-1110867556.html

UK Rail Union Head Urges End to ‘Obscene’ Arms Transfers to Ukraine, Citing War Crimes

UK Rail Union Head Urges End to ‘Obscene’ Arms Transfers to Ukraine, Citing War Crimes

British media is pushing back after the president of the UK’s main rail worker union urged an end to British arms transfer to the Zelensky regime, which he called “an absolutely improper use of public money.”

2023-06-03T00:17+0000

2023-06-03T00:17+0000

2023-06-03T00:12+0000

world

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

britain

alex gordon

ukraine crisis

foreign military aid

national union of rail, maritime and transport workers (rmt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/0b/1104013445_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bbb79c073d7fe725413dee56443e335.jpg

British media is pushing back after the president of the UK’s main rail worker union urged an end to British arms transfer to the Zelensky regime, which he called “an absolutely improper use of public money.”Speaking at a livestreamed socialist conference on Wednesday, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) President Alex Gordon concluded his remarks by stating:“I think it’s an obscenity that needs to be commented on, that at a time when workers are struggling to pay the bills, when we can’t afford food price rises and energy price rises, and when we hear that the government supports an increase in interest rates to possibly 5.5% next month, at the same time we are spending billions and billions of pounds on arms to Ukraine.”Noting that “we’ve just seen troops belonging to a far-right militia using American vehicles, American humvees, invading Russian territory in the last few days,” he pointed out that “there are clearly, clearly,” British weapons being put to uses “which they shouldn’t be put to.”And he’s not the only figure among the British labor movement to feel this way, he explained.“We’ve got to back up our comrades in the UCU [University and Colleges Union] — and I take my hat off to them — voting this week to support a motion against arms sales to Ukraine,” he said, before acknowledging the work of the ‘Stop The War’ Coalition as well.Mainstream media in the UK has reacted to both developments with predictable displeasure, with one outlet complaining that a handful of Labour MPs in attendance “failed to criticise Gordon’s claims that Britain’s support for Ukraine was an “obscenity” and made Britain complicit in “war crimes … with British arms.””

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wyatt Reed

Wyatt Reed

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wyatt Reed

ukraine crisis, uk military aid, alex gordon, national union of rail, maritime and transport workers, war crimes, uk government,