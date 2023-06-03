https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/us-navy-orders-3-new-gear-sets-for-aegis-class-missile-destroyers--1110874399.html
US Navy Orders 3 New Gear Sets for AEGIS Class Missile Destroyers
US Navy Orders 3 New Gear Sets for AEGIS Class Missile Destroyers
Timken Gears & Services Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $119.2 million US Navy modification contract for three main reduction gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS missile destroyers.
2023-06-03T11:22+0000
2023-06-03T11:22+0000
2023-06-03T11:22+0000
military
us
us navy
aegis
ddg51 arleigh-burke-class destroyer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083030537_0:74:2001:1199_1920x0_80_0_0_2a8953e50502b86f8d7492b9bce3202d.jpg
"Timken Gears & Services [of] King of Prussia, Pennsylvania was awarded a $119,280,294 ...modification contract to exercise the options for three Main Reduction Gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class," the release said on Friday. Most of the work on the project will be performed in Santa Fe Springs, California (77%) and Riverside, Missouri (10%) with the rest being done at other locations across the United States, the release added. Work on the contract is scheduled to take four and a half years and is expected to be completed by November 2027, according to the release.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/irgc-navy-gets-ultra-long-range-cruise-missile-superior-to-the-tomahawk-1110323093.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/1d/1083030537_150:0:1849:1274_1920x0_80_0_0_b981932e94de58a729886f1422633f05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us navy, us military, aegis missile destroyers, destroyer
us navy, us military, aegis missile destroyers, destroyer
US Navy Orders 3 New Gear Sets for AEGIS Class Missile Destroyers
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Timken Gears & Services Inc., King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $119.2 million US Navy modification contract for three main reduction gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class Arleigh Burke-class AEGIS missile destroyers.
"Timken Gears & Services [of] King of Prussia, Pennsylvania was awarded a $119,280,294 ...modification contract
to exercise the options for three Main Reduction Gear shipsets to support DDG-51 class," the release said on Friday.
Most of the work on the project will be performed in Santa Fe Springs, California (77%) and Riverside, Missouri (10%) with the rest being done at other locations across the United States, the release added.
Work on the contract is scheduled to take four and a half years and is expected to be completed by November 2027, according to the release.