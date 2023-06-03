https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/us-not-trying-to-create-nato-like-alliance-in-indo-pacific-region---defense-chief-1110868816.html

US Not Trying to Create NATO-Like Alliance in Indo-Pacific Region - Defense Chief

The United States is not trying to create a NATO-like alliance in the Indo-Pacific region, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"We're not trying to create NATO in the Indo-Pacific," Austin said, reiterating past remarks he made during the 2022 rendition of the security conference.“It is rightful that European countries would remain interested in making sure that we have good relationship with” countries in the region.Commenting on US-China tensions over Washington's ties to Taiwan, Austin commented that a conflict in the Taiwan Strait would prove devastating.Tensions over Taiwan significantly increased last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against such a visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.Austin further noted that he has yet to participate in any bipartisan talks with his Chinese counterpart, noting that the current state of ties has him "deeply concerned that the PRC [People's Republic of China] has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries."Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu earlier briefly greeted each other at the Shangri-La forum dinner reception, but did not exchange any meaningful dialogue. Austin said in May that he expected to engage with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the forum, but China declined.

