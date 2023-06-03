https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/watch-russian-paratroopers-take-out-bridge-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1110873645.html

Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone

A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.

A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.Rather than charging at the objective and trying to blow it up with explosive charges, the paratroopers adopt a more careful approach: they first launch a UAV to provide targeting and then proceed to pound the bridge with artillery.

