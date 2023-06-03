International
Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
bridge
destruction
video
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.Rather than charging at the objective and trying to blow it up with explosive charges, the paratroopers adopt a more careful approach: they first launch a UAV to provide targeting and then proceed to pound the bridge with artillery.
News
en_EN
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airborne forces
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airborne forces

10:47 GMT 03.06.2023
Having acquired a formidable reputation since their founding decades ago during the Soviet era, the Russian Airborne Forces have already proven their mettle on more than a single occasion during the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.
Rather than charging at the objective and trying to blow it up with explosive charges, the paratroopers adopt a more careful approach: they first launch a UAV to provide targeting and then proceed to pound the bridge with artillery.
