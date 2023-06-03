https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/watch-russian-paratroopers-take-out-bridge-in-ukrainian-conflict-zone-1110873645.html
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.
2023-06-03T10:47+0000
2023-06-03T10:47+0000
2023-06-03T10:47+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
bridge
destruction
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110873819_9:0:1252:699_1920x0_80_0_0_2444b294f90402e8c061be25dff8faee.jpg
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.Rather than charging at the objective and trying to blow it up with explosive charges, the paratroopers adopt a more careful approach: they first launch a UAV to provide targeting and then proceed to pound the bridge with artillery.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110873819_165:0:1097:699_1920x0_80_0_0_edc3429410781aac9b5eb183096cccce.jpg
Russian paratroopers destroy a bridge in the enemy
Russian paratroopers destroy a bridge in the enemy
2023-06-03T10:47+0000
true
PT1M32S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airborne forces
russia's military operation in ukraine, russian airborne forces
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Bridge in Ukrainian Conflict Zone
Having acquired a formidable reputation since their founding decades ago during the Soviet era, the Russian Airborne Forces have already proven their mettle on more than a single occasion during the ongoing Ukrainian conflict.
A new video recently released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows how Russian paratroopers set their sights on a bridge used by Ukrainian forces and take the structure apart.
Rather than charging at the objective and trying to blow it up with explosive charges, the paratroopers adopt a more careful approach: they first launch a UAV to provide targeting and then proceed to pound the bridge with artillery.