Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Terrorists in Belgorod Region
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the fate of Ukrainian gunmen who thought it would be a good idea to charge across Russia's border and attack Russian towns.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the fate of Ukrainian gunmen who thought it would be a good idea to charge across Russia’s border and attack Russian towns.First, a UAV sports a group of Ukrainian terrorists who were attempting to hide in the woods. Then, using the information relayed by the drone, Russian rocket artillery proceeds to rain death upon the terrorists.
Andrei Dergalin
Ukrainian terrorists who attempted to launch a raid into Russia's Belgorod Region this week have gotten their 'just desserts' as they ended up being mercilessly hunted down by the responding Russian troops.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the fate of Ukrainian gunmen who thought it would be a good idea to charge across Russia's border and attack Russian towns.
First, a UAV sports a group of Ukrainian terrorists who were attempting to hide in the woods. Then, using the information relayed by the drone, Russian rocket artillery proceeds to rain death upon the terrorists.
