Watch Russian Rocket Artillery Eliminate Ukrainian Terrorists in Belgorod Region

A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the fate of Ukrainian gunmen who thought it would be a good idea to charge across Russia’s border and attack Russian towns.

2023-06-03T13:45+0000

A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows the fate of Ukrainian gunmen who thought it would be a good idea to charge across Russia’s border and attack Russian towns.First, a UAV sports a group of Ukrainian terrorists who were attempting to hide in the woods. Then, using the information relayed by the drone, Russian rocket artillery proceeds to rain death upon the terrorists.

