International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tank-zapping-ukrainian-militants-1110879496.html
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants
The T-80BVM is a modification of a T-80 tank – the first-ever battle tank with reactive armor. Russia's T-80 tank, in turn, is highly appreciated by military and defense experts across the globe.
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
tank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110881406_0:4:1125:636_1920x0_80_0_0_7adce667c18cc58e51adecb2b7e69530.jpg
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed a group of ten Ukrainian militants who looked to reconnoiter the forward positions of the Russian Army in the north of DPR.The military specialist alleged that the enemy wanted to conduct reconnaissance by force, to probe Russia's combat ability, but was destroyed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
true
PT0M33S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110881406_136:0:988:639_1920x0_80_0_0_b7a57a3967485a6a3e6ea05df3562660.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukranian crisis, t-80bvm, t80, russian tanks, russian army
russia special military operation, ukranian crisis, t-80bvm, t80, russian tanks, russian army

Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants

16:16 GMT 03.06.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
The T-80BVM is a modification of a T-80 tank – the first-ever battle tank with reactive armor. Russia's T-80 tank, in turn, is highly appreciated by military and defense experts across the globe.
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed a group of ten Ukrainian militants who looked to reconnoiter the forward positions of the Russian Army in the north of DPR.

"We got the coordinates, the target was enemy manpower, up to 10 people. Literally, in 15 minutes we drove up to a closed firing position, fired eight shells, there was a hit," the tank crew commander nicknamed Khan told Sputnik.

The military specialist alleged that the enemy wanted to conduct reconnaissance by force, to probe Russia's combat ability, but was destroyed.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала