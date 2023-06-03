https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tank-zapping-ukrainian-militants-1110879496.html

Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants

Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants

The T-80BVM is a modification of a T-80 tank – the first-ever battle tank with reactive armor. Russia's T-80 tank, in turn, is highly appreciated by military and defense experts across the globe.

2023-06-03T16:16+0000

2023-06-03T16:16+0000

2023-06-03T16:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

tank

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110881406_0:4:1125:636_1920x0_80_0_0_7adce667c18cc58e51adecb2b7e69530.jpg

The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed a group of ten Ukrainian militants who looked to reconnoiter the forward positions of the Russian Army in the north of DPR.The military specialist alleged that the enemy wanted to conduct reconnaissance by force, to probe Russia's combat ability, but was destroyed.

2023

News

en_EN

The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people

The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people

2023-06-03T16:16+0000

true

PT0M33S