https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/watch-russian-t-80bvm-tank-zapping-ukrainian-militants-1110879496.html
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants
The T-80BVM is a modification of a T-80 tank – the first-ever battle tank with reactive armor. Russia's T-80 tank, in turn, is highly appreciated by military and defense experts across the globe.
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
tank
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110881406_0:4:1125:636_1920x0_80_0_0_7adce667c18cc58e51adecb2b7e69530.jpg
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed a group of ten Ukrainian militants who looked to reconnoiter the forward positions of the Russian Army in the north of DPR.The military specialist alleged that the enemy wanted to conduct reconnaissance by force, to probe Russia's combat ability, but was destroyed.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/03/1110881406_136:0:988:639_1920x0_80_0_0_b7a57a3967485a6a3e6ea05df3562660.jpg
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed an enemy group of up to ten people
2023-06-03T16:16+0000
true
PT0M33S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, ukranian crisis, t-80bvm, t80, russian tanks, russian army
russia special military operation, ukranian crisis, t-80bvm, t80, russian tanks, russian army
Watch Russian T-80BVM Tank Zapping Ukrainian Militants
The T-80BVM is a modification of a T-80 tank – the first-ever battle tank with reactive armor. Russia's T-80 tank, in turn, is highly appreciated by military and defense experts across the globe.
The crew of the Russian T-80BVM tank destroyed a group of ten Ukrainian militants who looked to reconnoiter the forward positions of the Russian Army in the north of DPR.
"We got the coordinates, the target was enemy manpower, up to 10 people. Literally, in 15 minutes we drove up to a closed firing position, fired eight shells, there was a hit," the tank crew commander nicknamed Khan told Sputnik.
The military specialist alleged that the enemy wanted to conduct reconnaissance by force, to probe Russia's combat ability, but was destroyed.