What's Behind US' New START Countermeasures and Who's Poised to Lose the Most?

Washington's decision to stop giving Moscow some key information on launches of US intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles amid NATO's proxy war in Ukraine sends a worrisome signal, Russian military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Sputnik.

The US State Department announced earlier this week that as of June 1 it would withhold notifications required under the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) from Russia.The data it plans to withold includes updates on the status or location of treaty-accountable missiles and launchers, as well as telemetric information on launches of US ICBMs and SLBMs. It also looks to revoke existing visas for Russian New START Treaty inspectors and aircrew members. Why has the US resorted to these measures now?The State Department's fact sheet claimed that the aforementioned "countermeasures" had been adopted in retaliation to Russia's temporary suspension of the New START treaty.How Will Countermeasures Affect Russia and the US?Washington's recent "countermeasures" could have very serious consequences, according to Shurygin.Nonetheless, Russia will not find itself in a more disadvantageous position than the Americans after inspections and sensitive data transferals have been canceled, as per Shurygin."It doesn't give them any advantage," he said. "Moreover, geography in itself, dimension - a feature of our terrain, including mountainous and forested, allows us to very quickly hide our systems, especially mobile missile systems, which are now the basis of our strategic nuclear forces, on the ground. So America will not be able to control them and will not know where they are."Why Did Russia Temporarily Suspend New START Treaty?"We were stopped, first of all, by the fact that America completely evaded compliance with [the New START] treaty, from the fact that it created obstacles in every possible way for the implementation of this treaty," explained Shurygin. "The Americans regularly suspended visas for our inspectors. The Americans regularly blocked our attempts, including those related to the implementation of the open skies agreement on our research trips. And, accordingly, there was also a whole list of everything that did not suit us."New START is a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and Russia that came into force on February 5, 2011. It was preceded by: the Treaty of Moscow (SORT) which expired in December 2012; the START I treaty which expired in December 2009; and the START II and START III which never became effective.On February 21, 2023, Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia was "freezing" its participation in New START. The suspension was signed into law on February 28. However, it did not mean that Russia tore the treaty apart: Moscow made it clear that it would continue to comply with quantitative restrictions on strategic offensive arms and exchange notifications with Washington about ballistic missile launches.During his February speech to the Federal Assembly, Putin explained the rationale behind the move.In sum, the president explained that the aforementioned circumstances forced Russia to temporarily suspend its participation in New START. Still, the Russian president made it crystal clear that Moscow is open to dialogue on the issue.How is New START Dependent on Other US-Russia Treaties?According to Shurygin, various arms treaties between Moscow and Washington, including the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) of 1972, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) of 1987, and START I (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) of 1991, de facto constituted a package with the agreements being intertwined. On top of that, in 1992, Moscow and Washington inked the Treaty on Open Skies – a program of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over the entire territory of its participants, which came into effect in 2002.Together, the accords envisaged the reduction of the number of missiles capable of carrying a nuclear load, limited Washington and Moscow's ability to build ballistic missile interceptors, and established mutual surveillance. As a result, the package ensured nuclear parity between the nations and prevented either country from trying to gain an advantage over the other which could upset the global strategic balance.However, after the collapse of the USSR, Washington adopted a triumphalist stance vis-à-vis the Russian Federation and began to snub previous agreements under various pretenses.Bush's pull-out opened the door to the Obama administration's establishment of an Aegis Ashore anti-missile defense complex in Europe, namely in Romania and Poland.Nonetheless, Moscow did not give up: one of the provisions of the New START (2011) specifically stated that Russia reserved the right to withdraw from the treaty if the US missile defense reaches the stage of development when it becomes a threat to Russia's security.However, in 2019, the Trump administration dealt yet another blow to the nuclear strategic parity between Russia and the US by pulling out from the INF. He even tried to twist Russia's hand by threatening to suspend New START. In 2020, Washington likewise withdrew from the Treaty on Open Skies.Little by little, the West has ruined what was seen as an ironclad strategic balance between major nuclear powers established brick by brick during and immediately after the Cold War era.

