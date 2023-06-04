International
Canada to Deploy Country's Armed Forces to Help Extinguish Fires in Quebec
Canada to Deploy Country's Armed Forces to Help Extinguish Fires in Quebec
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the government would send the country’s armed forces to support the Quebec authorities in extinguishing wildfires in the province.
"We’re going to deploy the Canadian armed forces’ members to help support Quebec’s response to the ongoing wildfires and to provide firefighting resources," Trudeau said on Twitter. The US media reported on Thursday that smoke spread across a wide area of the United States in skies over Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
canada, wildfires, wildfires in quebec, canadian armed forces, justin trudeau
canada, wildfires, wildfires in quebec, canadian armed forces, justin trudeau

Canada to Deploy Country's Armed Forces to Help Extinguish Fires in Quebec

05:19 GMT 04.06.2023
CC0 / / Flame
Flame - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2023
CC0 / /
