Canada to Deploy Country's Armed Forces to Help Extinguish Fires in Quebec
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the government would send the country’s armed forces to support the Quebec authorities in extinguishing wildfires in the province.
"We’re going to deploy the Canadian armed forces’ members to help support Quebec’s response to the ongoing wildfires and to provide firefighting resources," Trudeau said on Twitter. The US media reported on Thursday that smoke spread across a wide area of the United States in skies over Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that the government would send the country’s armed forces to support the Quebec authorities in extinguishing wildfires in the province.
"We’re going to deploy the Canadian armed forces’ members to help support Quebec’s response to the ongoing wildfires and to provide firefighting resources," Trudeau said on Twitter.
The Canadian authorities continue their fight against forest fires that have engulfed several regions of the country. Earlier in the week, smoke from a forest fire in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, which became the largest fire in the country's history, enveloped the east coast of North America.
The US media reported on Thursday that smoke spread across a wide area of the United States in skies over Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.