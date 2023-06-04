https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/dutch-bakers-preparing-strike-actions-to-demand-higher-wages---reports-1110884826.html

Dutch Bakers Preparing Strike Actions to Demand Higher Wages - Reports

Bakers in the Netherlands are set to go on strike if employers do not present a better offer for a pay rise by June 7, Dutch media reported.

The trade unions are reportedly refusing to accept the employers' current offer to increase wages by an average of 5% a year as the offer is "far too low," the NL Times news portal reported. In addition, the unions want to include in the two-year collective agreement a provision allowing early retirement, the report noted. About 7,000 people are employed in industrial bakeries and nearly 44,000 in artisan bakeries, the unions claimed. Bakers in the Netherlands faced various problems, including significantly higher energy costs, the report added.

