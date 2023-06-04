https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/faa-says-cessna-business-jet-crashed-in-virginia-after-reports-of-loud-explosion-1110908286.html
FAA Says Cessna Business Jet Crashed in Virginia After Reports of Loud Explosion
FAA Says Cessna Business Jet Crashed in Virginia After Reports of Loud Explosion
The Federal Aviation Administration sais that a plane crash caused the explosion sound heard over Washington DC on Sunday. Meanwhile, other agencies blame a sonic boom caused by a DOD authorized flight.
2023-06-04T21:13+0000
2023-06-04T21:13+0000
2023-06-04T21:13+0000
americas
federal aviation administration (faa)
washington dc
virginia
us national transportation safety board (ntsb)
cessna
sputnik
maryland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104913/95/1049139591_0:62:2446:1438_1920x0_80_0_0_545d5d6eb0e4e3223a51089d5f7344af.jpg
"A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4," the statement said, adding that the provided information is preliminary and may change. The FAA noted in the statement that the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. "The FAA and NTSB will investigate," it added. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates." Reuters also reported, citing a US official, that the sonic boom heard over Washington DC was caused by military jets responding to airspace violation by a light aircraft. At the same time, the military jets reportedly did not cause the crash as Cessna was believed to be on autopilot and was unresponsive to warnings. Sputnik asked the Pentagon if the two incidents were related, but so far received no response.
americas
washington dc
virginia
maryland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104913/95/1049139591_223:0:2223:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_e6e0a3f36de71309db617ab08de8aa00.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
explosion in the dmv, washington dc, virginia, maryland
explosion in the dmv, washington dc, virginia, maryland
FAA Says Cessna Business Jet Crashed in Virginia After Reports of Loud Explosion
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to Sputnik after multiple media reports of a loud explosion-like sounds in the Washington DC area and it's surroundings that a Cessna Citation crashed in Virginia and that the agency will conduct its probe into the incident.
"A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4," the statement said, adding that the provided information is preliminary and may change.
The FAA noted in the statement that the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York.
"The FAA and NTSB will investigate," it added. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates."
"The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time," Annapolis Office of Emergency Management said on Twitter.
Reuters also reported, citing a US official, that the sonic boom heard over Washington DC was caused by military jets responding to airspace violation by a light aircraft. At the same time, the military jets reportedly did not cause the crash as Cessna was believed to be on autopilot and was unresponsive to warnings.
Sputnik asked the Pentagon if the two incidents were related, but so far received no response.