FAA Says Cessna Business Jet Crashed in Virginia After Reports of Loud Explosion

The Federal Aviation Administration sais that a plane crash caused the explosion sound heard over Washington DC on Sunday. Meanwhile, other agencies blame a sonic boom caused by a DOD authorized flight.

"A Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., around 3:30 p.m. local time on June 4," the statement said, adding that the provided information is preliminary and may change. The FAA noted in the statement that the aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. "The FAA and NTSB will investigate," it added. "The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide all further updates." Reuters also reported, citing a US official, that the sonic boom heard over Washington DC was caused by military jets responding to airspace violation by a light aircraft. At the same time, the military jets reportedly did not cause the crash as Cessna was believed to be on autopilot and was unresponsive to warnings. Sputnik asked the Pentagon if the two incidents were related, but so far received no response.

